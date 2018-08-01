WWE Rumor: Reported Plans for Dean Ambrose’s Return

It feels like Dean Ambrose has been gone for years. As much as we want to know when he’ll be back, what he’ll be doing may be the better question. And a hint may have just emerged.

During an episode of Wrestling Observer Live, Dave Meltzer shared that WWE is aiming to pair Ambrose back up with Seth Rollins in order for them to enter a storyline with a returning Jason Jordan and Chad Gable.

“Plans change all the time but from what I’ve heard it’s probably going to be Gable and Jordan and Rollins and Ambrose as teams and not Rollins and Jason Jordan. But who knows what they’ll do?”

While this is just a rumor, it certainly is a juicy one. Ambrose’ return will be significant, to say the least. Regardless of his role, it seems like he’ll be involved with Rollins. Given how well their reunion went last summer, bringing back their partnership in 2018 should work just fine.

Even more, the return of Jason Jordan could be equally important.

Before his injury it appeared Jordan and Rollins—then tag team partners—would eventually become enemies and score a WrestleMania match against each other. However, a neck injury froze that idea. But Jordan is believed to be nearing a return and could possibly coincide with Ambrose’ return to the fray.

Jordan and Gable share a successful history together as American Alpha, but they were split up in favor of WWE rolling out the Kurt Angle storyline. In case you’ve forgotten, Angle is Jordan’s father. Depending on the day, WWE leaned heavily on this schtick, but sometimes it was as if the announcement was never made. When Jordan does return, he’ll have no shortage of option as to where he lands, but now that Gable is on Raw, it seems like an American Alpha reunion is likely.

In Rollins case, a potential partnership with Ambrose puts his Universal Championship hunt on hold. While he’ll meet Dolph Ziggler for the Intercontinental Championship at SummerSlam, Rollins has enjoyed an incredible 2018 and his return to the top of WWE seems imminent. However, if this rumor holds true, then it would appear WWE is happy to hold off on that concept for the rest of 2018.

For Ambrose, his return from a torn triceps has garnered no shortage of speculation. Ranging from Universal Championship shots to a massive heel turn, Ambrose seems to have unlimited possibilities awaiting him. One of the best things for a wrestler is time away. While surgery is always tough, Ambrose will come back to a fan base that is dying to see him. In today’s version of WWE, it’s too easy for a wrestler to get overexposed. Ambrose, like many, was certainly flirting with that before his injury, but once he’s healthy he’ll enjoy a hero’s welcome.

