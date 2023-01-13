Details Revealed on Mercedes Moné's (Sasha Banks) Movie Role

Mercedes Varnado (Mercedes Moné, WWE's Sasha Banks) recently revealed that she had filmed her first movie, and now more details have been released regarding what that project actually is. The film is an action thriller called The Collective (via Deadline), and will revolve around a group of righteous assassins called The Collective that are trying to take down a human trafficking ring that has the support of untouchable billionaires. No word on who Varnado will be playing or when the film will release, but we do know this is what she was filming while she was in Boston late last year.

No actor names are attached to the character names in the official synopsis, so it's not known who Varnado will be playing and if she will be part of The Collective or the organization they are attempting to take down. We'll just have to wait and see, but in the meantime, you can find out more about the film from the official description.

"A group of righteous assassins called The Collective take aim at a highly sophisticated human trafficking ring backed by a network of untouchable billionaires. With their backs against the wall, The Collective has no choice but to put their most important mission in the hands of rookie assassin, Sam Alexander . What he lacks in experience he makes up for in savvy, grit, and a keen ability to improvise in the most dangerous situations. He is aided on his journey by Hugo and Liam, former CIA operatives turned rogue vigilantes. They face off against Daisy, the cunning general manager of this evil, clandestine organization. Sam must prove to himself, Liam and Hugo that he's Collective material on this life-or-death, take-no-prisoners mission."

Moné made her post-WWE debut for New Japan Pro-Wrestling at Wrestle Kingdom 17, where she confronted KAIRI and attacked her, setting up a match against the Champ at Battle in the Valley for the IWGP Women's Championship. That match will take place on February 18th live in English on FITE.

In the press conference after her Wrestle Kingdom 17 debut, Monè said this is the first stop on a 'world domination tour', and called herself the 'CEO of New Japan and Stardom's women's division." We're not sure where she will show up outside of NJPW and Stardom, but it does seem many options are on the table.

"I am Mercedes Monè. I am the CEO of New Japan and Stardom's women's division, and this is only just my first stop because I'm on a world domination tour," Monè said. "I know everybody is so jealous of Japan. You guys are so lucky to have me first."

H/T PWInsider