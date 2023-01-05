NJPW Reveals When Mercedes Monè's First Title Match Will Take Place

Mercedes Monè made her big post-WWE debut for New Japan Pro-Wrestling and Stardom at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17, appearing after KAIRI retained her IWGP Women's Championship. After a staredown, Monè took down KAIRI and held up the Title, and now we know when she will actually be facing KAIRI in singles action to challenge for it. Monè's first match in NJPW will also be a Title match, and it will take place at Battle in the Valley at the San Jose Civic on February 18th, and you can find the official post below.

In addition to being there in person, fans can also watch the event live in English on Fite TV, and you can get tickets for it right here. In addition to the announcement post from NJPW, Monè also delivered a quick promo about the match in a new video, which you can also see below.

Order Mercedes Moné vs KAIRI for the IWGP Women's Championship NOW:https://t.co/3kcvvccgCO#njpw #njbitv pic.twitter.com/Dgdyc4JNYJ — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) January 5, 2023

Monè said, "This is Mercedes Monè, and make sure you watch Battle in the Valley February 18th live in English on Fite." We'll have to wait and see if KAIRI responds, but we're sure to see more back and forth between the two ahead of the match. It will also be interesting to see what happens with the Title as well, as keeping the Title on KAIRI makes a lot of sense but then so does having Monè come in supremely strong and running with it.

In the press conference after Wrestle Kingdom 17, Monè said this is the first stop on a 'world domination tour', and called herself the 'CEO of New Japan and Stardom's women's division."

"I am Mercedes Monè. I am the CEO of New Japan and Stardom's women's division, and this is only just my first stop because I'm on a world domination tour," Monè said. "I know everybody is so jealous of Japan. You guys are so lucky to have me first."

KAIRI vs Mercedes Monè is sure to bring some big attention to Battle in the Valley, but hopefully, we also see more of Monè on TV before that happens. We'll just have to wait and see how things play out.

