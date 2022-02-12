First Details on WWE WrestleMania Backlash Revealed

WrestleMania is shaping up to be one of the most intriguing WrestleManias in recent memory, mostly because there is still so much unknown about the plans after Royal Rumble. We do have some inkling of who will be in the mix for that pay-per-view though thanks to the Dunkin Donuts Center revealing an early poster and some first details on what to expect from WrestleMania BackLash, which will be the first pay-per-view after WrestleMania. You can check out the poster below, which features Roman Reigns, Ronda Rousey, Sasha Banks, and more.

The full lineup on the poster is Reigns, Brock Lesnar, Banks, Charlotte Flair, Rousey, and Becky Lynch, and it will take place on Sunday, May 8th in Providence Rhode Island.

🚨ANNOUNCEMENT @WWE Wrestlemania Backlash – Premium Live Event

🎟️ Pre Sale : February 16 – 17

🎟️ On Sale : Friday, February 18 at 10 am

🗓Sunday, May 8, 2022

📍Dunkin' Donuts Center



🗓Sunday, May 8, 2022

📍Dunkin' Donuts Center

Now, as for what we can glean from the poster, Reigns and Lesnar are likely to face off in some way if the pairings on this are anything to go by. Lesnar is next to Reigns, while Lynch is next to Rousey and Flair is next to Banks. This could just be how they wanted the poster to look and have no bearing on the actual matches, but it would make sense.

A Lesnar Reigns rematch is easy to see happening, and since Flair will take on Rousey at WrestleMania, Rousey could start her feud with Lynch after, meaning Flair could resume her earlier feud with Banks, which has had starts and stops because of injuries and timing.

It is also worth noting that Reigns doesn’t have his title, but then again neither does Rousey, Lynch, or Flair, and it would be hard to believe that none of them are Champions coming out of WrestleMania, so this is probably purposeful to avoid spoilers.

You can check out the poster above. As for what’s next, you can find the full card for Elimination Chamber below.

Men’s WWE Championship Elimination Chamber Match: Bobby Lashley (C) vs Brock Lesnar, Seth Rollins, AJ Styles, Riddle, and Austin Theory

Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (C) vs Goldberg

Women’s Elimination Chamber Match: Rhea Ripley vs Nikki A.S.H. vs Bianca Belair vs Doudrop vs Liv Morgan vs TBA

Raw Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch (C) vs Lita

SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos (C) vs The Viking Raiders

Drew McIntyre vs Madcap Moss

Elimination Chamber airs on February 19th at 12 PM EST on Peacock.