Did Dean Ambrose Just Tease a WrestleMania 35 Appearance?

By now, even WWE’s casual fans should have heard that Dean Ambrose will leave the company later this month. Since the news of his departure became public, Ambrose has been slowly disappearing from WWE television, seeming to guarantee him the night off at WrestleMania 35. However, when Raw went off the air on Monday, Ambrose made a WrestleMania gesture that may signal him actually doing something this Sunday.

It’s hard to interpret anything from a fan’s camera, but Ambrose showed up after Raw shut off its cameras and supplied Baron Corbin with a Dirty Deeds. Ambrose then struck a few poses for the crowd in what looked to be a send-off of sorts. However, he pointed to the WrestleMania 35 sign which leaves plenty of room for interpretation. Maybe Ambrose was simply doing some easy advertising, reminding fans to watch, or maybe he was reminding fans to watch for him — there’s no telling. But if you want to hang on to hope that Ambrose will participate on Sunday, here it is:

Dean Ambrose hits the Dirty Deeds on @BaronCorbinWWE after RAW goes off the air…is this how it ends? pic.twitter.com/qjy2jt6t2F — Bryan Weaver (@BryanWeaverDC) April 2, 2019

Since WWE confirmed Ambrose was leaving, fans have been hoping that a resolution could be found and Ambrose would forget the idea of quitting and return to his normal duties. However, by all reposts, Ambrose is set on leaving and has apparently been dissatisfied for quite some time. Per the scoops, Ambrose was not happy with WWE’s creative process, particularly wi how his character was portrayed.

Despite being on the verge of leaving the company, there has been no indication of Ambrose joining the up and coming AEW or any other organization. Instead, it sounds like Ambrose may simply be burnt out. Booker T addressed this in a recent episode of his podcast.

“I think Dean Ambrose really needs some time off,” Booker said. “This job can become very, very stressful. You can become very, very depressed doing this job. It can definitely take you on a rollercoaster ride because, a lot of times, – he’s lucky, Dean Ambrose is lucky that he’s married to someone in the business. I know that’s one of the reasons that I was willing to walk away from this company that I love so much. I was willing to walk away from it because when Sharmell and I got married, being on the road was no fun at all. And then when she came on the road with me, as King Booker, it relieved a lot of that pressure I was under.”