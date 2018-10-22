Dolph Ziggler Says Vince McMahon Shows Favoritism to Attitude Era Superstars

Legend has it that Vince McMahon is willing to here any WWE Superstar’s creative ideas. But according to Dolph Ziggler, McMahon is a little more receptive to those hailing from the Attitude Era.

In an interview with CBS Sports’ In This Corner podcast, Ziggler explained that wrestlers from the hallowed age of the mid 90’s are more likely to get their pitches greenlit by McMahon.

“The sad part is the veteran guys, who have known Vince McMahon since the Attitude Era and have been there when it was crazy hot, have his ear more even if it is not always in the best interest,” he said.

Ziggler noted he and McMahon have a good relationship, one that allows the former World Champion to bounce ideas off the WWE boss. However, Ziggler underlined that some wrestler’s propositions can be self-serving.

“Sometimes he says that it is a great idea and sometimes he says that that is not what we are going for, but the fact that people are constantly trying to make things better, a lot of times this is show business so they are trying to make themselves look better, which I understand,” he said.

According to Ziggler, the Attitude Era legends may pitch something that doesn’t fit a narrative, but McMahon is partial to their opinion due to their lucrative history together.

“But a lot of times I feel like those Attitude Era guys that say, ‘Hey, why don’t you do this?’ That is really not how this business works anymore because once you do make some crazy decisions on the fly and you go, oh, it is in your hand and you go and do it in yourself you are now possibly jeopardizing a story for some other people,” he said.

Some would argue that Triple H and The Undertaker’s feud is exactly that. However, despite both men being well past their prime, they have delivered when called upon. Regardless, Ziggler knows that no matter how good an idea may be, it has to fit the company’s direction and long-term goals.

“…a television show that is now a team and you never know where that can lead to. You no longer have the option to tell them to go to hell and I am going to do what I want, maybe it works and maybe it doesn’t,” he said.

Ziggler revealed that he’s acted unilaterally despite being told no. Even though those may have provided good results in the ring, Ziggler now knows that such decisions can harm WWE’s ecosystem.

“Sometimes in the past I had done things where I said that it was the right thing to do and was told no and then I did it,” he said. “Three out of four times it blew the roof times it was the right decision and four out of four times I was told don’t ever do that again, it doesn’t matter if it was better, this is a team and not about you,” he said.

