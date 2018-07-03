Dr. Shelby Returns for Bayley and Sasha Banks’ Anger Management

Dr. Shelby, the therapist who famously helped Daniel Bryan and Kane form Team Hell No, returned on Raw on Monday night to conduct Bayley and Sasha Banks’ anger management classes.

The first segment with the two took place inside of a therapist’s office, with the two former friends becoming enraged when they found out they were going to have their sessions at the same time with the same doctor.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Shelby started off the session by telling the two the “seven tenants of friendship,” though neither seemed all that interested.

Later on in the evening a second therapy segment was shown, this time with Shelby advising the two to imitate one another in order to try and understand how the other feels. Banks went first, calling Bayley a five-year-old and saying she doesn’t deserve any shot at a championship. Bayley responded in kind by making fun of Banks’ “Legit Boss” nickname and her family connection to Snoop Dogg.

This led to the dup nearly coming to blows inside the office before Shelby erupted, shouting “Enough!” The words “To Be Continued” then popped up on the screen.

Shelby, played by actor Michael Aspinwell, made his on-camera debut for the WWE in 2012 after then-Raw General Manager AJ Lee ordered Daniel Bryan and Kane to attend anger management classes.

After a number of hilarious segments and having the two “hug it out” in the ring, the two eventually became a cohesive tag team and won the WWE Tag Team Championships by defeating Kofi Kingston and R-Truth at the Night of Champions pay-per-view.

They went on to feud with Rhodes Scholars and The Shield before successfully defending their titles at WrestleMania 29 against Dolph Ziggler and Big E Langston. They then rekindled their feud with the Shield trio before losing their titles to Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns at the 2013 edition of Extreme Rules.

The two would eventually split, leading to Bryan becoming WWE Champion by defeating John Cena at SummerSlam and kicking off his feud with The Authority. Kane returned shortly after and, now as an unmasked character, became the Director of Operations and a heelish stooge for the faction. Bryan would eventually overcome the group by winning the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania XXX and defeating Kane the following month at Extreme Rules.

Bayley’s feud with Banks stretches all the way back to their NXT TakeOver matches in 2015, but it became more adversarial in recent months after Banks betrayed Bayley in the women’s Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber matches. She finally lashed out against Banks on the June 25 episode of Raw, attacking her from behind after losing a six-man tag match to the Riott Squad.

This story is developing…