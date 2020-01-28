Drew McIntyre Officially Challenges Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36, Gets Attacked by Lesnar on WWE Raw

Drew McIntyre opened Monday Night Raw this week by celebrating his victory in the Men’s Royal Rumble match. After bantering with the crowd in San Antonio for a bit, he quickly announced that he had chosen WWE Champion Brock Lesnar to be his opponent in the main event of WrestleMania 36. Given how the Royal Rumble unfolded that shouldn’t come as much of a surprise, but McIntyre didn’t feel like teasing out his decision like many of the previous winners. He then felt like putting on a “Claymore Party,” and offered an open challenge to anyone in the locker room.

What followed was a handicap match between McIntyre and Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows of The OC. McIntyre won in quick fashion.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Unfortunately McIntyre’s hot streak was short-lived, as Lesnar suddenly hit the ring and floored McIntyre with an F5. “The Beast” was obviously looking for payback after McIntyre managed to eliminate him from the Royal Rumble the night before.

Now that McIntyre’s announcement is out of the way, Charlotte Flair is booked to make her decision on who to face at WrestleMania 36 later on Raw. Other matches booked for the show include Raw Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins & Buddy Murphy vs. Kevin Owens & Samoa Joe, United States Champion Andrade vs. Humberto Carrillo and Liv Morgan vs. Lana.

Given their history, many fans are assuming Flair will challenge Becky Lynch for her Raw Women’s Championship. Based on her post-Rumble interview, “The Man” welcomes the challenge.

“I’ve beaten that woman all across the world for nearly two years straight. If she wants to challenge me, I’ll happily beat her again. If the world wants to see Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch round 387, they still know the outcome,” Lynch said.