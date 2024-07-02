Drew McIntyre Qualifies for Men’s Money in the Bank on WWE Raw

The final entrant in this year’s Money in the Bank was determined on WWE Raw between three heavyweights in the men’s division. Each man — Drew McIntyre, Ilja Dragunov and Sheamus — has a reason for wanting to win the briefcase and earn a future title opportunity. For McIntyre, the World Heavyweight Championship was taken from him at WrestleMania 40 because of CM Punk and Damian Priest.

His big title win in front of a crowd was soiled, and then his second opportunity was spoiled by Punk at Clash at the Castle. Sheamus recently returned to WWE and no doubt wants to show that he’s still a main event caliber star. As for Dragunov, he debuted on the main roster and since then he’s had an extremely dominant run. A win at Money in the Bank for Dragunov could change the trajectory of his career.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://x.com/WWE/status/1807972372344910182

The match was as hard-hitting as one would expect when you put these three titans in the ring together. Dragunov got an early advantage over both men until Sheamus changed course with the Irish Curse. He sneaks up on McIntyre from behind and traps him against the barricade for the Beats of the Bodhran. The two get back in the ring and clobber it out between one another until Dragunov regains his composure and hits them with chops of his own.

Sheamus hits Dragunov with a Brogue Kick but still can’t full put him away. Instead he goes for another kick but McIntyre pulls him out of the ring. McIntyre hits the Claymore for the win. McIntyre ended up winning the match and he will now join LA Knight, Carmelo Hayes, Jey Uso, Chad Gable and Andrade El Idolo in his sixth Money in the Bank ladder match. Post-match, McIntyre is interviewed in the ring where he says that he plans on walking out of Toronto the new World Heavyweight Champion after he wins the Money in the Bank contract.

At Money in the Bank, Priest will go up against Seth Rollins in a title rematch. Priest has made it clear that he originally wanted to cash in on Rollins, but those plans didn’t happen when McIntyre beat him. Money in the Bank could certainly end in a similar fashion to WrestleMania, but it’s hard to imagine Punk won’t involve himself in some way.

