WWE's Seth Rollins Addresses Drew McIntyre's Crushing WrestleMania Loss and CM Punk

Seth Rollins recently made his grand return to WWE on Monday Night Raw after 3 months away, and he'll have a chance to reclaim his Heavyweight Championship at Money in the Bank. Rollins was dethroned at WrestleMania 40 by Drew McIntyre, but McIntyre's reign as Champion was absurdly short, as around 5 minutes later he ended up getting punched by CM Punk and cashed in on by Damian Priest, losing his Title. ComicBook recently had the chance to speak to Rollins about his reaction to everything that happened in the aftermath, and he definitely had some thoughts, coupled with a Fragile Phil shot at Punk for good measure.

Rollins' Reaction

On McIntyre losing the Title so quickly after he won it, Rollins said, "Well, he just couldn't leave well enough alone, you know? He had me, he beat me dead to rights. I mean, I was in bad shape, bad shape. I mean, I should have lost to my three-year-old kid at the stage I was in. So he should have beat me, but he just couldn't enjoy it, he just couldn't leave it alone, he had to go boast in Punk's face."

"And you know Punk, you know what he's going to get himself into. Why? Why would you take that chance? Drew's usually a smart guy, but lately he's really been letting his emotions get the better of him, cost him on a couple of big occasions here lately. So I don't know, man. Those guys seem like they got some sort of score to settle. Fragile Phil's got to get himself healed up and maybe they can work that out. I don't know. That ain't my business, man. My business is the World Title," Rollins said.

What Went Down at WrestleMania 40

(Photo: WWE)

Rollins and McIntyre had quite the clash at WrestleMania 40, and despite Rollins' injuries, he still put up a hell of a fight against Drew. After a hard-fought battle, it was McIntyre who ultimately claimed victory and finally go this WrestleMania moment in front of fans, but as Rollins mentioned, McIntyre then went from celebrating in the ring to rubbing the win in the faces of the announce team, including Punk, who was sitting in on commentary.

After continuing to taunt with the Title, Punk clocked McIntyre and knocked him to the floor, and that then led to Damian Priest running out and cashing in his Money in the Bank briefcase. Priest got McIntyre in the ring and made quick work of him, pinning McIntyre and becoming the new World Heavyweight Champion. McIntyre's reign was suddenly over, and ever since he has been on a mission to destroy Punk every chance he gets.

That all culminated in a brutal altercation during WWE SmackDown, where McIntyre surprised Punk outside and brutally beat him down before carrying him into the arena and throwing him to the floor. Security and medical personnel came out and took Punk away in a stretcher, and McIntyre was chewed out by Nick Aldis before they got into a shoving match as well. It remains to be seen when Punk will return and when he's medically cleared, but it doesn't look as if that will happen at Money in the Bank.

