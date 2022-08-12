Drew McIntyre Makes a Big Tease for WWE Clash at the Castle

Drew McIntyre is making his homecoming next month. September's WWE Clash at the Castle emanates from Cardiff, Wales, a neighboring country to McIntyre's Scotland, all within the United Kingdom. The stage couldn't be bigger either, as the Scottish Warrior is getting his first title shot against Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. The two have a long history together, facing each other in singles bouts at WWE WrestleMania 35 and Survivor Series 2020, but this is the first time the two will clash with a title on the line.

McIntyre may be the "Scottish Warrior" today, but he may be looking to channel some of that "Chosen One" flavor come the big UK event. The former WWE Champion took to Twitter earlier today to share his personal Clash at the Castle poster and captioned the image with a familiar string of words.

"Out of time, so say goodbye," McIntyre wrote.

The caption corresponds to the chorus lyrics from McIntyre's original WWE theme, "Broken Dreams." Since his return to WWE in 2017, fans have clamored for McIntyre to bring back the popular entrance music, which he confirmed it's something he wants too.

"I've mentioned it a couple of times. We do own the rights to it," McIntyre said. "We do have the song."

Speaking during WWE SummerSlam in 2021, McIntyre teased that it's only a matter of time until that metronome he hears echoes throughout a WWE arena, but it has to be the right time.

"I guess it's a case of when the time is right, it's gonna happen," McIntyre continued. "But because I've been hearing about it every week for years and years and years, especially towards the bigger events, I heard about it leading up to SummerSlam here constantly, every WrestleMania I hear about it constantly."

There's arguably no better time than Clash at the Castle, but even so, McIntyre wants whatever venue he brings it back at to create an atmosphere similar to Chris Jericho's "Judas."

"You saw what happened to Jericho's music though," McIntyre stated. "Everybody better know that song, better be singing along to every single word or I'm gonna have to go back with my tail between my legs and go."

While McIntyre has yet to use the song as his proper entrance music since his return, snippets from it were used in the promo package for his NXT Title match against Bobby Roode at NXT Takeover: Brooklyn III.

McIntyre challenges Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WWE Clash at the Castle on September 3rd.