Update on Drew McIntyre's WWE Status

Drew McIntyre is currently out of action. The Scottish Warrior revealed earlier this week that he is "medically disqualified" from the ring, meaning he is unable to compete alongside Sheamus in their previously-scheduled Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles match this Friday on WWE SmackDown. WWE provided an update on that championship bout on Monday Night Raw, revealing that Butch will replace McIntyre in the blue brand match against Jimmy and Jey Uso. While the show does go on, there have been questions about the severity of McIntyre's injury considering he was dealing with back issues earlier this summer.

Speaking on the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that McIntyre is "supposed to be back" come WWE's Christmas live events later this month. The report continued that injury will keep him out for "only a couple of weeks" and that it is "not supposed to be a long-term thing." It's also worth noting that McIntyre himself wanted to wrestle on Friday's WWE SmackDown, indicating that he is feeling good.

McIntyre has been feuding with The Bloodline since July, when he won a No. 1 Contender's match that earned him a shot at Roman Reigns's Undisputed WWE Universal Title. That contest went down at WWE Clash at the Castle, where McIntyre ultimately came up short thanks to interference from a debuting Solo Sikoa.

The former WWE Champion would then embark on a storyline with Karrion Kross, losing to him at WWE Extreme Rules but getting a win back at WWE Crown Jewel. After concluding that program, McIntyre once again set his sights on The Bloodline, aligning himself with Sheamus, Butch, Ridge Holland, and Kevin Owens en route to WWE Survivor Series where they challenged the dominant faction inside WarGames. While they were defeated in that match as well, McIntyre remains locked on The Bloodline, but it's unclear if this injury will change plans.

WWE WrestleMania 39 is still months away, but as of this writing, there have been no whispers regarding McIntyre's match at the Showcase of the Immortals. Reigns seems poised for a main event bout with either The Rock or Cody Rhodes, which leaves McIntyre to either pursue midcard gold or embark on another singles feud.

