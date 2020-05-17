D-Von Dudley Announces His Retirement From Wrestling

D-Von Dudley served as one half of one of the most iconic tag teams of the Attitude Era, the Dudley Boyz, and now multiple championships later, the former WWE and ECW star has announced his retirement from the ring. Dudley last wrestled at a House Of Glory event in December 2016, teaming with his old teammate Bubba Ray Dudley against Santana and Ortiz, The Hardy Boyz, and Private Party. There was some confusion initially about this new retirement, as years ago Dudley once announced a retirement. However, at that time he said he was willing to come back if the story was right. This time, Dudley said he's done, period.

He made the official announcement during the most recent episode of his Table Talk podcast.

“Even though I was a little frustrated about not continuing to wrestle for that one more year that I wanted, I’m extremely happy now being a producer and not wrestling. I have officially hung it up, I’m done. Except for different appearances that they may want me to do on the show, but no more wrestling. No more fighting for the titles. None of that anymore. I’m done. I’m officially done.” “I’ve had my fifteen minutes of fame and it was a good ride. It really was. The old timers used to tell me don’t blink, because when you do it’s over. It goes that fast. And it did feel like it went really, really fast. But a twenty-eight year career, always being on top and never taking a break, regardless of the injuries or anything like that. We did it. And I think Bubba said it best during our Hall of Fame speech. We did it our way. We went out there and conquered. We became synonymous in terms of using our name when tag team wrestling comes up. We will always be put in with some of the best and arguably some people will say we were the best. I’m just happy that when you do mention tag teams, the Dudley Boyz names come up.”

To follow up, Dudley's co-host asked him if he might come back anyway, ala Terry Funk who has retired many times in the past. Dudley responded, "If that happens, please shoot me."

