Watch: Dwayne Johnson Responds to San Francisco 49ers’ George Kittle’s Impression

The San Francisco 49ers improved to 3-0 on the season on Sunday with a 24-20 home win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. As part of the post-game celebration, Niners star tight end George Kittle appeared on the team’s Twitter account giving a spot-on impression of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s catchphrase, “If you smell what the Niners are cooking?!”

“The People’s Champ” seemed to be a fan of Kittle’s impression, as he took to Twitter on Monday with a response. Kittle led the Niners in Sunday’s win with 57 yards on six catches.

Back in early August Johnson appeared on Live With Kelly and Ryan where he admitted that he had “quietly” retired from competing inside of a WWE ring. His last match (minus the eight-second win over Erick Rowan at WrestleMania 32) came at WrestleMania 29 against John Cena for the WWE Championship. Johnson tore his abdominal and adductor tendons in his pelvis during the match, which result in delays for the Hercules film he was working on at the time.

“I miss wrestling, I love wrestling. Yes, I do,” he said. “I quietly retired from wrestling because I was lucky enough to have just a really wonderful career and accomplish what I wanted to accomplish, but there’s nothing like a live crowd, a live audience, a live microphone as you both know. Plus, I grew up in wrestling. For a lot of you guys that don’t know, my grandfather wrestled, my dad as well, my whole family. And I actually had my very first match ever in the WWE, was in Madison Square Garden and it was a big pay-per-view, and it was funny because I credit my time and my journey in pro wrestling to getting me to where I am at today.”

In another recent interaction with an athlete, Johnson said he wanted to appear at the upcoming UFC 244 fight between Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal and award the winner with the custom “BMF Championship” that is being made for the bout at Madison Square Garden.

“Doing all I can to make this fight. If I can and you win, I’ll put the belt around your waist at MSG — consider it done,” Johnson wrote. “Already shaping up to be one of the biggest and most electrifying fights in @ufc history. Can’t wait.