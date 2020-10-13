Dwayne Johnson Fan Carves Stunningly Detailed Statue of The Rock

✖

Dwayne Johnson has been immortalized in many ways across his years with the WWE, feature film productions and more, and now one fan has honored his time as WWE's "The Rock" in a cool new way with a stunningly detailed statue carved out of wood. Johnson's star continues to rise with each new year that passes, and it's almost phenomenal given how much he seems to be involved with each year. But while he's been the star of many films, and has headlined many franchises, seeing a wood statue of the superstar is a good way to cement just how iconic Johnson has become at this point.

Artist James O'Neal (who you can find more work from on Instagram here) has now carved out the perfect way to pay tribute to the icon with an incredibly detailed take on Johnson. Showing both in-progress photos and a look at the final product, O'Neal remarked on Instagram that the carving process took six months to get just right.

This length of time is definitely noticeable with a few of the close up shots of the statue when go as far as to even nailing Johnson's meaty veins from his years of weight lighting and keeping his body in the kind of shape where it's possible for him to tear out a metal gate with his bare hands. Check out the photos from O'Neal's Instagram below:

Johnson's next big project is still in the air, unfortunately, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Attached to DC's Black Adam feature film project, the film was originally scheduled to release in 2021 before being taken off of the schedule due to various other schedule shifts in the wake of various production delays.

As for his potential return to the WWE someday, it doesn't seem like it's entirely outside of the realm of possibility as Roman Reigns recently is challenging his entire family during his title run on WWE Friday Night SmackDown. What do you think of these statues for Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson? What are some of your favorite matches with The Rock over the years? Let us know all of your thoughts in the comments!