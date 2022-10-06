Dwight Howard Teases WWE Future, Says He's Going For the Title

NBA star Dwight Howard has been making a lot of noise in the wrestling world since attending SummerSlam, where he delivered a stellar promo in front of Stephanie McMahon and Triple H. Since then Triple H has said he's game for Howard doing some things in WWE, and now the ball seems to be in Howard's court. In a recent interview with All The Smoke, Howard talked about his potential future in WWE and how passionate he is for wrestling, even revealing his nickname of Randy Savage. He also said that if he does jump into WWE, he is going straight for the Title.

"I would definitely enjoy being a real wrestler like that. My whole life, growing up as a kid, me and my brother wrestled. I played around, acting like I was [Hulk Hogan]. My nickname is Randy Savage. So, that right there tells you how much I love wrestling. I really enjoy the crowd. I enjoy entertaining people. I enjoy the fans and stuff like that. The atmosphere is crazy," Howard said.

"I went to SummerSlam this summer, and I got a chance to do some promos for wrestling. Triple H and Stephanie McMahon were there. She had just become the new CEO of WWE and I did my promo and they were like, 'Man, that was the best promo in the whole tryout, man. Do you really want to wrestle?' I was like, I think it'd be great. You know, I feel like there are so many other avenues that I can do. After doing this thing that I did with the military this summer, it's like – my mind is the most valuable thing and it's the strongest thing, with that, I could do anything. It's the sharpest tool that I have. So if wrestling can happen, man, I'm gonna go get that belt," Howard said.

As for if he would be a babyface or a heel, Howard wants to walk the line between them. "I would be both," Howard told TMZ Sports. "I'd be the good guy sometimes and I'd be the bad guy sometimes."

Howard's promo went over well with those in attendance at the SummerSlam tryouts, and Triple H seems open to the idea of Howard being in WWE, so this seems like something that will happen sooner than later, but we'll keep you posted on what happens next.

H/T Fightful