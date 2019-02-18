Potentially Major WWE Hall of Fame Spoiler Emerges

With WrestleMania weekend quickly approaching, fans are waiting for WWE to announce it’s 2019 Hall of Fame class. While nothing official has been posted, it looks like a spoiler may have leaked.

Thanks to an early advertisement for the Hall of Fame induction on April 6, it looks like WWE is set to enshrine Degeneration X as a group. With a video that included Triple H, Shawn Michaels, X-Pac, Road Dogg Billy Gunn, and Chyna, that finished with a Hall of Fame promo, it doesn’t take much to guess where WWE is going.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Here’s the video of the DX Hall of Fame advertisement. I assumed something must’ve been said on the PPV for this to just air at late night(I didn’t watch) but I guess not. #WWEHOF #WWEChamber @SeanRossSapp pic.twitter.com/dTWYOrxAep — Aaron (@Red_Carousell) February 18, 2019

While DX is certainly one of the most influential groups in wrestling history, the most significant fact of this news comes with the inclusion of Chyna. A big chunk of the WWE Universe has been clamoring that she get her own Hall of Fame induction, but given her controversial life after wrestling, WWE has not been eager to give Chyna such a stage.

In December, Chyna’s mother posted the following to Facebook in hopes of garnering some Hall of Fame momentum for her late daughter.

“As many of you know, yesterday would have been Joanie’s (Chyna’s) birthday. I truly appreciate all of the messages and remembrances of her that were posted by so many of you. As you can imagine, it’s always a very sad day for me. But it helps a lot to know how many people remember her and loved her.

It’s one of the worst things in the world to lose a child. We HAVE to get her into the WWE hall of fame. She richly deserves to be there. WWE – LISTEN UP and do what’s right for Chyna!! You owe her that for what she did for you and women’s wrestling. She earned her place there. And it’s long overdue.”

Whether or not WWE fans will be pleased with Chyna’s backdoor induction remains to be seen, but if she goes in with DX in 2019, that means WWE is at least open to the idea of her going in as a singles star.

In February, Chyna’s Twitter account published a video apologizing to WWE just two months before her death.

I filmed this video with Chyna at her apartment 2 months before she passed… Anyone who questions how much she missed her wrestling family, or what the WWE Hall of Fame meant to her.. Watch. Might be some tears… Please RT. Let Chyna In.#LetChynaIn #WWEHOF #TeamChyna pic.twitter.com/2HnmwEqiSO — Rob Potylo🕹 (@quietcry) February 6, 2019

“Lots of good stuff happening, so I’m thrilled about that,” she said to start the video. “One of the things I’ve been having difficulty with still is my communication with the WWE. I’ve been trying to convey that through the Hall of Fame and asking for sit-downs, and I think that the more that I go out to these shows and appearances I realize that it’s more about family and how much I miss my family. And I don’t want to show up at all of these places with my brothers and sisters that I was in the trenches with, on the road with, that I love (and) were a huge part of my life, to see them now and feel awkward because of the repercussions of the battle with the WWE.

(That) is something that I would just love to resolve, and I haven’t been able to do that on television and radio and Howard Sterns and TMZs,” she said. “I mean, I would like to just be able to do this privately where I can atone and say I’m sorry for the things that I’ve done. And I do, I feel bad about having said certain things under duress and pain and things that I haven’t resolved privately, and that’s all I wanna do,” she said.

Chyna passed away on April 20, 2016 at the age of 46.