Edge Rumored to Have a WrestleMania 36 Match With Randy Orton

Now that Edge is back in the WWE and reportedly on a new three-year deal with the company, many fans are wondering what “The Rated-R Superstar” will be up to come WrestleMania 36 in April. The Hall of Famer entered the Men’s Royal Rumble match at No. 21 on Sunday night, and had noticeable interactions with AJ Styles (who is reportedly injured), Roman Reigns and his old Rated-RKO tag partner Randy Orton. According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, WWE is favoring a Mania match between Edge and “The Viper,” though nothing has been announced as of yet.

Orton has already started teasing the idea on social media. Both men made it down to the final four before Orton teased a surprised RKO on Edge. The 11-time world champion took offense, and tossed Orton out moments later when he had his back turned.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The pair originally worked together from mid-2006 to early 2007, feuding primarily with D-Generation X while also getting a run as World Tag Team Champions. Edge had to retire in 2011 due to spinal stenosis in his neck, while Orton continued to rack up world championship reigns and headline pay-per-views.

Reports of Edge returning to the company started popping up shortly after he appeared at SummerSlam and nailed Elias with a Spear. And yet days before the show he was still denying the rumors.

“It’s kind of funny to me, honestly,” he said on a podcast back on Jan. 21. “All of these rumors happening that I’ve been to Pittsburgh, and I’ve been cleared to wrestle again, and I’ve signed a new contract, and I’ve this. And I have no idea where any of it came from. The last time I was in Pittsburgh I had my wrist fused in 2013. I don’t know. I don’t know… I haven’t been there. I haven’t signed a contract. I think I would know.

“I get this tsunami of comments saying ‘You’re coming back! You signed a contract!’ I really haven’t,” he added.

Sunday night closed out with Drew McIntyre winning the Men’s Royal Rumble after eliminating Roman Reigns. All signs point to the “Scottish Psychopath” taking on WWE Champion Brock Lesnar, given that he was the one to eliminate “The Beast” from the Rumble match. Other results included Charlotte Flair winning the Women’s Rumble and every champion successfully retaining their titles.