Elias Disses John Cena’s Hair on WWE Raw

Elias returned to Monday Night Raw this week with yet another concert, and had some choice words for John Cena.

The loudmouth guitar player said he was distracted during his tag team match at Super Show-Down in Melbourne, Australia on Saturday, including Cena’s new haircut.

“I was distracted by so many things, especially John Cena’s hair,” Elias said.

Cena, known for keeping his hair high and tight in a military haircut throughout his career, had let his hair grow out during his time away from WWE. Numerous fans poked fun at it on Twitter, comparing him to JBL and Homer Simpson.

Regardless of how he looked, Cena looked as strong as every as he quickly defeated Elias and Owens with the help of Bobby Lashley. The 16-time champ grabbed the microphone after the match and thanked the fans in attendance, assuring them he’d keep wrestling as long as possible despite his unknown future. On Monday it was announced that Cena would take part in the World Cup eight-man tournament at the upcoming Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia.

The only other announced participant for the tournament is WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle, who made a surprise return under a luchador mask to defeat Baron Corbin in a battle royal during Raw.

Both Owens and Lashley had eventful evening on Raw as well. The two faced off in a singles match as fallout from the Super Show-Down tag team match, but Lashley appeared to have a more vicious attitude as he repeatedly injured and targeted Owens’ legs while his manager, Lio Rush, cheered him on. Lashley picked up the win thanks to a distraction from Rush, then decided to smash Owens’ legs repeatedly into the steel post in the corner of the ring.

WWE released a statement shortly after the attack claiming Owens was injured at the hands of Lashley.

“Kevin Owens sustained injuries to both knees when Bobby Lashley viciously wrapped Owens’ legs around a turnbuckle after their match, WWE.com can confirm,” the statement read. “Owens will undergo further evaluation tomorrow to determine the full extent of the damage.”

Lashley and Rush were spotted backstage shortly after while interrupting a promo with Finn Balor and Bayley. The heel turn marks the first character shift for Lashley since he returned to the WWE back in April.