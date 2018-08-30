Elias Continues Insult Campaign Against The Rock

As Elias continues to expand his brand Raw, he’s also been watering a passion project of sorts: slandering The Rock.

On several occasions, Elias has gone out of his way to undercut the Hollywood megastar. With Rocky making no shortage of WWE-related headlines, we can’t stop ourselves from imagining a future showdown. But for now, we’ll have to settle for a one-sided war of words.

In an interview with Gorilla Position, The Drifter put the Rock in his crosshairs.

“I hear all kinds of comparisons of The Rock. Of course, he played guitar a few times on Monday Night Raw and if he wants to meet at WrestleMania and come walk with Elias, I’m more than welcome to show him how it’s done,” he said.

In particular, Elias has taken issue with any praise The Rock received during his guitar playing days. To Elias, he’s the only musician that WWE history should acknowledge.

“Here’s the thing, okay? He did a few Monday Night Raws [with a guitar], he did The Rock concerts, and everybody thinks he’s great — he did cover songs, okay? He ripped off Wonderful Tonight and Jailhouse Rock. Elias is doing originals every single week in front of millions of people all around the world. I’ve got an album out, a documentary out, I’m performing in front of tens of thousands live at all of the events. So The Rock can’t do what I do,” he said.

In July, Elias appeared on Busted Open Radio and issued an open mic challenge to the WWE icon.

“But Rock if you’re out there listening, I’m doing it every single week. I’m doing it in front of millions of people around the world every single week. I’m doing in front of tens of thousands in person live at every show I go to. So why don’t you come, walk with Elias and I can show you how it’s really done,” he said.

It’s hard to forecast where this is going, but Elias’ intentions are hard to misinterpret. Given that WWE would probably have to give Elias the OK, there may be something to this budding rivalry.

Even more, The Rock has found himself implicated in a slew of rumors regarding an in-ring return. But it’s more than just reckless speculation, The Great One explicitly stated he wants to wrestle again during a red carpet interview.

“I can’t wait to get back into the WWE ring. Everybody always asks me, ‘what’s it like being in a WWE ring?’ I always tell them there’s nothing like it. There’s a certain live crowd acumen, there’s great connective tissue that’s second to none. That was, and will always be the best part of my job, whether I’m actually wrestling a match, or just giving a promo. That connection with the audience, there’s nothing like it,” he said.

