Elias Takes Another Swipe at The Rock

On several occasions this year, Elias has gone out of his way to undercut The Rock. However the WWE icon has yet to respond, but that’s not keeping Elias from taking his shots.

In an interview with GiveMeSport, The Drifter was asked if he’s drawn any inspiration from The Rock and his guitar-playing days.

“No inspiration whatsoever. I’ve stated this before, The Rock he did do this – he would play guitar and things like that in a way. And he would do cover songs on Monday Night Raw, but guess what? I’m doing original music every single week, man. I’ve got an album out with all original songs – written, performed by me,” he said.

Elias continued to run Rocky down and expressed his frustration by a lazy comparison made between him and the Great One.

“…people make comparisons, and maybe it’s because of how the crowd is, y’know? I’ve got my catchphrases with ‘Walk with Elias,’ things like that. The thing is, The Rock cannot do what I do. So when I hear these comparisons, I just get worked up about it, you know what I mean?”

Despite all of Rocky’s well-documented success, Elias is not impressed. And in the name of finding WWE’s best guitar player, Elias laid out a challenge for the Hollywood star.

“It’s different now. Elias is the biggest and best thing going in WWE, and if The Rock – will we share a ring? He knows where to find me. I’ve told him. I’ve called him out a few times. Rock, you know exactly where to find me. On my show, Monday Night Raw. If you want to walk with Elias, come on out,” he said.

Elias’ campaign against The Rock has had several quotes similar to the ones above, which makes us think that a conflict between The Drifter and Rocky is possible. However, The Rock has to come back to WWE first.

But that may be soon approaching. The Rock has found his name attached to a slew of WWE rumors ranging from an appearance at SmackDown 1000 to headlining WrestleMania 35. While those are speculative, The Rock did explicitly star he wants another go in WWE.

“I can’t wait to get back into the WWE ring. Everybody always asks me, ‘what’s it like being in a WWE ring?’ I always tell them there’s nothing like it. There’s a certain live crowd acumen, there’s great connective tissue that’s second to none. That was, and will always be the best part of my job, whether I’m actually wrestling a match, or just giving a promo. That connection with the audience, there’s nothing like it,” he said during a Skyscraper red carpet interview.