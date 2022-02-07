WWE Announces a Second Elimination Chamber Match for Elimination Chamber 2022

WWE’s Elimination Chamber will emanate from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Feb. 19. The company confirmed on Monday that the show will feature a second Chamber match on top of the six-way bout for the WWE Championship, this time featuring six women battle for a shot at Becky Lynch’s Raw Women’s Championship. The participants will be Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Doudrop, Rhea Ripley, Nikki ASH and a mystery competitor. WWE.com’s announcement also confirmed the winner would clash with Lynch at WrestleMania 38 now that Royal Rumble winner Ronda Rousey has confirmed she’ll challenge Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women’s Championship.

Who do you think the mystery competitor will be? And who earns the match at WrestleMania? Tell us your predictions down in the comments! Below is the full card for Elimination Chamber as of now:

A #WWERaw Women's Title opportunity will be on the line in an Elimination Chamber Match at #WWEChamber! https://t.co/NiGxZBIZmN pic.twitter.com/OcdHD6nRfQ — WWE (@WWE) February 7, 2022

WWE Championship: Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins vs. AJ Styles vs. Riddle vs. Austin Theory (Elimination Chamber Match)

The Usos vs. The Viking Raiders Bianca Belair vs. Liv Morgan vs. Doudrop vs. Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Nikki A.S.H. vs. TBA (Elimination Chamber Match)

Drew McIntyre vs. Madcap Moss

