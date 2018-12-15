Watch: The Elite Say Goodbye to Ring of Honor Following Final Battle

Friday night’s Ring of Honor Wrestling PPV event, Final Battle, seemed to mark the end of an era for the company.

With rumors abound that Cody Rhodes, The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson), Adam Page, and Marty Scurll are set for a big new project in 2019 that could be a new wrestling company, the group (known as The Elite) seemed to admit as much after the camera’s stopped rolling at Final Battle.

The main event of the show saw The Briscoes defeat The Young Bucks and So Cal Uncensored in a triple threat ladder war match to win the ROH Tag Team Championships. After the ring cleared and the PPV was off the air, Matt Jackson got on the microphone.

“Don’t worry this isn’t going to be some emotional farewell speech, or anything like that.” Matt said. “My brother and I started out in this company over ten years ago, can you believe that? This past two-year run has been the greatest time of my life.”

Frankie Kazarian, Scorpio Sky, and Christopher Daniels also joined the group in the ring.

Jackson thanked the fans, Cary Silkn, ROH COO Joe Koff, and ROH Greg Gilleland for their support, as well as all the wrestlers in the back and their families. He noted that the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City (where Final Battle occurred) is their favorite place to wrestle.

“We’re all ‘elite,’ right? The timer is ticking,” Matt continued. “Something is about to go down, I don’t know what. I hope you watch our YouTube series, Being the Elite. I’ll tell you this, New York City, we will be back and we’ll see you then!”

Clearly the group has plans of coming back to New York City, but we’re not sure right now when that will be as his words were purposefully kept very vague. NJPW and ROH are presenting a show at Madison Square Garden during WrestleMania weekend, so he could be referring to that show. There are rumors that even if the reports of the All Elite Wrestling promotion being formed are true, the group would have the freedom to continue freelancing and working for ROH and NJPW when they would like to. Obviously both companies would love to have them, there is no hotter group on the wrestling scene outside of WWE.

Whatever may be the case, 2019 is shaping up to be quite a year in pro wrestling and we saw a continued tease of that fact on Friday night. Stay tuned for the latest news as we move into January to see how the face of wrestling will change in the new year.