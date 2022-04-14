Matt Cardona Is Offering Elon Musk a Wrestling Match for the Internet Championship If He Buys Twitter

When Matt Cardona saw the news on Thursday that Elon Musk is attempting to buy Twitter in a multi-billion dollar acquisition, he decided to get in on the fun. He took to Twitter and offered Musk a match for his coveted Internet Championship if Musk’s purchase goes through. Cardona first introduced the title over a decade ago on his Z! True Long Island Story YouTube series and never really defended it until last September when GCW’s Effy beat him for the gold in under a minute. He won it back two weeks later and now has seven active championship reigns, including the NWA World Heavyweight Championship.

Should Musk enter the world of pro wrestling? Could he somehow find a way to get the Internet title off of Cardona? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments!

Cardona was let go by the WWE back in April 2020, ending a 15-year run with the company. In the two years since then he’s become one of the hottest acts on the independent wrestling scene, finding success in companies like GCW, the NWA and Impact Wrestling all while running his own podcasting network.

“I didn’t really do anything until this year where I was like okay, you know, the world’s kinda opening back up,” Cardona told WrestleZone last November. “I felt more safe, and I just went out there, and like my schedule is fully booked. I’m doing something every weekend and I love it. I love it, I love that I get to go out there. For instance, the other night, New York City, GCW. Then I drive to Pennsylvania, like Bumblef—, Pennsylvania, wrestle this kid who was once the Broski of the Week on my YouTube show. And then the next day, I do something for the Major Wrestling Figure Podcast. So I’m living my dream, and I’m having so much fun. This is the most fun I’ve had in my entire career.”

“I invested in Twitter as I believe in its potential to be the platform for free speech around the globe, and I believe free speech is a societal imperative for a functioning democracy,” Musk wrote in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Committee regarding his investment in Twitter. “However, since making my investment I now realize the company will neither thrive nor serve this societal imperative in its current form. Twitter needs to be transformed as a private company.”