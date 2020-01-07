Ember Moon Reveals Her Achilles Injury Was Caused by Chasing After the WWE 24/7 Championship

Former NXT Women’s Champion Ember Moon has been out of action since September, and back in late November it was revealed that she would be out indefinitely after suffering a ruptured Achilles tendon. It wasn’t clear at the time when the injury happened, but Moon shed some light on the situation during a sit-down interview with her former trainer and WWE Hall of Famer, Booker T. Moon explained that the day after her last in-ring match (against Lacey Evans on an episode of Raw), she was booked to appear on SmackDown amidst the group of wrestlers chasing after the WWE 24/7 Championship, which belonged to Carmella at the time.

“I’m getting ready to do SmackDown the next day and they were like, ‘You’re in the 24/7 Title run’ because Carmella won. I’m like, ‘Ya’ll sure? You sure you need me for that.’ You know when you have a bad feeling about something? I had a feeling. But, team player, screw it,” Moon said (h/t Fightful for transcript). “All the other girls were wrestling that night. We’re doing the run through and I’m like, ‘Truth, you better run, I’m gonna catch you.’ When we did it, I literally caught them before we go through the curtain. They go through the curtain and they didn’t realize how close I was behind them. As I’m coming through, the curtain shuts, I open it, go through. Truth is dropping Carmella and I’m going full speed and I had to hit the brakes. And I felt a pop. I was like, ‘Huh, that feels weird.’”

While it didn’t hurt at first, Moon soon was unable to put any weight on her injured foot. Weeks after that doctors finally confirmed her injury.

Moon has since popped up on WWE Backstage a couple of times. On one occasion she and Alexa Bliss spoke about their frustrations with how the Women’s Roster was being utilized on television.

“Since WrestleMania we have only featured 4 or 5 of our female Superstars and there is a plethora out there,” Moon said. “It’s irritating to sit back and watch to see these women that work so hard, that are so passionate, that just want to steal the show and entertain, that aren’t getting that opportunity, that are getting that platform.”

“We’re only as good as the amount we have carrying this evolution, and if we’re only focusing on a certain number of women, where do we go from there?” Bliss said.