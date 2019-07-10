Watch: Enzo Amore and AEW’s Joey Janela Get Into Fight at Blink-182 Concert

Former WWE Superstar Enzo Amore and AEW’s Joey Janela got into a confrontation on Tuesday night at a Blink-182 concert at the PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, New Jersey.

According to Fightful, the issue started when Janela walked up and and attempted to introduce himself to the former Cruiserweight Champion. Amore reportedly responded with “Oh, really?” which eventually led to what was described by Janela as “the worst fist fight ever.”

Amore released video of the confrontation to his Instagram on Wednesday morning.

Not a safe environment for a fight, needless to say, I didn’t start the fight & I was smart enough not to have one with a drunk’n fool/vagina (s/o Angela my homegirl, screaming like a voice of reason to a very reasonable man.) @JANELABABY dick riding aint a form of transportation pic.twitter.com/l3jyJVVm3S — #nZo (FKA Enzo Amore) (@real1) July 10, 2019

News of the fight first broke out when Amore, now going by nZo, took to Twitter on Tuesday night to call out Janela.

I’m glad you introduced yourself cause I couldn’t pick you out of a line up. You don’t want no smoke. And now I know it, there’s only two things that smell like fish. Ones fish. @JANELABABY straight pussy. — #nZo (FKA Enzo Amore) (@real1) July 10, 2019

“At least I said hello,” Janela responded.

“The Bad Boy’s” recap of the story seemed somewhat different from Amore’s.

“Not a work, So i saw the dude and walked up and said “Hi I’m Joey Janela” at the blink 182 show and we proceeded to have (I’m not lennox lewis) to have the shittiest fist fight of the year, I’m not a p— but we had fun!” Janela wrote.

Amore continued to trash talk Janela in a series of tweets.

Where was that energy at? We aint friends @JANELABABY Dont introduce urself to me fuckboy I thought u were a fan hahaha the second I realized it was u I slapped ya bitchass hands down & walked @ u w/ MY HANDS UP YA FUCKIN RAN BACKWARDS & told my homey to film it 🤣🤣🤣 soft af — #nZo (FKA Enzo Amore) (@real1) July 10, 2019

Janela was last seen taking on Jon Moxley in the Fyter Fest main event back in late June.