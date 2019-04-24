Enzo Amore Gets Into Heated Twitter Fight With Tama Tonga

Enzo Amore and Big Cass made their surprise debut with Ring of Honor during the G1 Supercard event at Madison Square Garden over WrestleMania weekend, and they’re already making a list of enemies.

The former WWE tag team jumped the guardrail after a four-way tag match where the Guerrillas of Destiny became the IWGP Heavyweight and Ring of Honor World Tag Team Champions. The pair brawled with The Briscoe Brothers and Bully Ray and were deliberately kept off of the broadcast to make it look like they had legitimately invaded the company. Ever since then the pair have released promos on social media blasting every tag team in both companies, but it wasn’t long until the G.o.D.’s Tama Tonga fired back.

On the same day where Amore released a scathing eight-minute promo directed at Ring of Honor, Tonga posted a video on Twitter directed at Amore.

“You’re a real f—ing idiot,” Amore said. “You know why we aint letting you in? Because you’re a cancer. We don’t want that to spread in our workplace. You’re a f—ing cancer. You talk about bringing in money? S—, we’re talking about you killing our business. You’re a cancer. Not on my f—ing watch. B—.”

Amore, now going by nZo since leaving the WWE, didn’t waste time with his response.

Warning! Uncensored language below.

“You’ve got to be able to do better than that, bro,” Amore said in his video. “C’mon man, that’s it? Using the c-word? The c-word? C’mon, you little c—. Pick a better word.”

He then ranted about how he’s the best in the world at what he does, and that he doens’t listen to anyone.

Tonga came back with another, making fun on Amore’s Twitter handle @real1.

Just keeping it real…1 pic.twitter.com/sBdXVw0No1 — The ‘Good Bad Guy’ Tama Tonga (@Tama_Tonga) April 24, 2019

“Just keeping it real, one. Guys like you Enzo, are so desperate you’ve got to wear a wig to get your old job back,” Tonga said.

Amore and Cass, now going by Cas XL, have renamed themselves the FreeAgentZ since appearing at the G1 Supercard. They have yet to compete on either a Ring of Honor or New Japan show.

