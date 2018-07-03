Enzo Amore Explains Why He’s Done With WWE

After Phoenix Police Department tossed out Enzo Amore‘s sexual assault case, a tiny window opened for the former Cruiserweight Champion to return to WWE. However, Amore, now going by Real1, just slammed it shut.

In a recent appearance on The Steve Austin Show, Amore ruled out any possibility of coming back to Vince McMahon’s squared circle. His main reason? Health.

“I blocked every number that had 203 in it. Straight up. I couldn’t go back anyway. I have sciatica. I can’t walk, bro. I can’t do things physically that I once could do,” he said.

Amore was released in January after rape allegations from an Arizona woman hit the public. At the time Amore was one of WWE’s most consistent acts as he single-handily fueled the 205 Live division.

“Getting to the end there heading to WrestleMania, I was saying to myself that I wasn’t sure that I could make it to WrestleMania, I wasn’t even sure that I could make it to the Royal Rumble. I was so beat up but I kayfabed the s—t out of it. I don’t want to go back anytime soon. I need my body to recover. I am not healthy right now physically,” he continued.

Part of Enzo’s character was a call back to the glamours lifestyle of Ric Flair. This meant Amore was perpetually in character making his existence an exhausting one.

“I can’t touch my toes. I used to be able to. I was putting off so many things and burning the candle until the end. When I was a heel and had that title I was going hard. I was showing up to work. I had a few nights that I didn’t have any nights of sleep, but you just couldn’t see it on camera,” he said.

