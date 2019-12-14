Eric Bischoff Addresses If He Will Induct the NWO Into the WWE Hall of Fame

As WWE prepares to induct four members of the nWo into the Hall of Fame this year, one name is noticably absent: Eric Bischoff.

While not one of the founding members, Bischoff was always closely associated with the group, often the mouthpiece for the stable during WCW Nitro after joining them. As of now, he has not been announced to be associated with the induction at all, though one could imagine him doing the induction speech.

Bischoff spoke about being left off of the Hall of Fame induction (so far) on the 83 Weeks podcast post show this week.

When asked if he would be giving the induction speech, Bischoff said, “Not that I know of, but I’m a pretty spontaneous guy. So if I get the call at the last minute I’ll swing by wherever they’re going to be in Tampa. I’m sure I can spit out a good induction.”

Even if he’s not involved, Bischoff was pleased to see the group get the nod for the Hall of Fame, as we had previously reported.

“About f*cking time (was his reaction),” Bishoff said of his reaction. “When the nWo evolved and came to be, that fuse that was already lit hit nitroglycerin and it exploded the business in a way that, other than what Vince McMahon and [WWE] did by launching WrestleMania and bringing a lot of mainstream attention to the industry when they did. But other than that period of time there is nothing that has been more significant to the wrestling industry than the nWo storyline. I’m not saying that because that was something I created and was a part of. I’m saying it because it’s true.”

Sean Waltman, who was known as “Syxx” during his run with the nWo after becoming the group’s sixth member, has been vocal that he believes Bischoff should be part of the induction.

“That’s nice of him (Waltman) to say. But he’s not calling the shots, so it really doesn’t matter. I wish he was. That would be great. I’d like to hang out with my buddies at WrestleMania. It would’ve been wonderful. But I don’t worry about that. I love those guys, especially Hulk [Hogan], these are guys that I have deep affection for and respect for. So I couldn’t be happier, and I’m just going to let it go at that,” Bischoff said.

[H/T to WrestleZone for the transcript]