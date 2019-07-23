Eric Bischoff Makes His WWE Television Return at Raw Reunion

Eric Bischoff made his first appearance on television since being hired as the executive director of SmackDown Live during Monday Night Raw this week, appearing alongside the many former WWE Superstars who popped up during the Raw Reunion special.

Bischoff was seen backstage talking with Mike Kanellis and Eve Torres. Kanellis was being offered advice for the two on his struggling marriage with Maria Kanellis, with Bischoff adding that if things don’t work out he can always hop over to SmackDown if he wants.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Bischoff stated on the latest episode of 83 Weeks that he’ll take part in his first production meeting for the Blue Brand on Tuesday.

“My start was never supposed to be before July 22,” Bischoff said. “That was the understanding across the board. And it was reported wrong. Anything written and reported so far has been wrong as far as what my role actually is and will be and what my start date will be.

“This is such a big job. There is no way that me, or anyone else, is going to walk in and take control of anything, immediately. It’s going to be a long process. It’s going to take time. It’ll be an evolution over time. My process started a little bit this week in terms of integration. It’ll become even more tangible on Tuesday, which will be the first time I’ve attended a production meeting.”

Bischoff was hired alongside Paul Heyman as the new executive directors back in late June.

“In their executive roles, Heyman and Bischoff will oversee the creative development of WWE’s flagship programming and ensure integration across all platforms and lines of business,” WWE stated while describing the pair’s roles in a press release. “The creation of these roles further establishes WWE’s ability to continuously reinvent its global brand while providing two distinct creative processes for its flagship shows.”