Photos: Eric Bischoff Throws Shade at WWE With His New Merchandise

Eric Bischoff seems to be taking his sudden departure from WWE in stride. The former WCW executive producer was brought back to the company in July alongside Paul Heyman as the new executive producers of SmackDown and Raw, respectively. But in a shocking move WWE fired Bischoff from his role on Oct. 15 and replaced him with Bruce Prichard. Bischoff has since talked about his departure on his 83 Weeks podcast and stated he holds no ill will towards Prichard replacing him, but he decided to have a good laugh regarding the situation by releasing a few new shirts on Pro Wrestling Tees on Wednesday.

The designs include an 83 Days design (a parody of 83 Weeks) and a “Bischoff Moving Company” shirt poking fun at how he and his family had moved from Cody, Wyoming to Stamford, Connecticut shortly after he was hired.

When Life Hands You Lemons… Make L̶e̶m̶o̶n̶a̶d̶e̶ T-Shirts. Now Available at https://t.co/6FXzHEB7Zt pic.twitter.com/9CJdASFfb0 — 83 Weeks (@83Weeks) October 23, 2019

Based on social media reactions, fans seemed to enjoy the shirts.

“Props to Eric for having a good sense of humor about this,” one fan wrote.

“My feelings right now are, number one, I’m really grateful for the opportunity to work in WWE,” Bischoff said on his latest podcast appearance. “It didn’t work out the way I wanted it to work out. It clearly didn’t work out the way Vince McMahon wanted it to work out. But that happens. I’m not taking any of it personally. Professionally, I’m taking a hard look at it and thinking it through. More than anything, I’m grateful for the opportunity. Part of the reason is I am, I had a chance to work with a great team of people. The writing staff for SmackDown in particular, as well as a lot of other writers who were on Raw. They are very, very talented and unbelievably hard working and dedicated group of people. Just to have the opportunity to work with people like that, was worth this experiment.

“I didn’t come here thinking I was going to be in WWE for five or 10 years,” he added. “I looked at it as a relatively short term opportunity, meaning 2-3 years. I didn’t think it would be quite this short term, but sometimes that happens. WWE is a great company with a very defined culture and process. I didn’t necessarily fit into it. That’s just the way it is. I’m not sad, disappointed, any of those things. Just looking forward to the next opportunity, whenever and wherever that may be.”