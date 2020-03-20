ESPN Will Broadcast Three Past WrestleMania Events Starting This Week

With the world of sports completely uncertain for the foreseeable future due to the coronavirus pandemic, networks like ESPN are suddenly looking for content to fill up air time. And with that, enter WWE. In an email sent out by WWE to the media, it was revealed that ESPN will begin airing past WrestleMania events for the next three Sundays. It all begins this week with a broadcast at 7:00 p.m. Eastern featuring WrestleMania XXX from 2014 (the event featured Daniel Bryan winning the Undisputed World Championship in the main event). The schedule will continue with WrestleMania 32 on Sunday, March 29th at 7:00 p.m. Eastern and WrestleMania 35 on Sunday, April 5th at 3:00 p.m. Eastern.

In the press release sent by WWE, ESPN was quoted with their rationale for adding the programming.

“This unique opportunity is a byproduct of the terrific working relationship we’ve enjoyed with WWE over the years and the unprecedented circumstances we all find ourselves in,” said Burke Magnus, executive vice president, programming, ESPN. “WrestleMania is one of the most popular global events in sports and entertainment and the spectacular content it provides will be a treat for fans.”

The full press release that we received from WWE is as follows: