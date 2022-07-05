ESPYS 2022: WWE Moment of the Year Nominations Narrows Down to Elite Eight

The 2022 ESPY Awards will once again feature WWE with its WWE Moment of the Year award. The second round of voting for the award's nominations is officially underway as eight of the nominated moments have been selected to advance. The annual award show is scheduled for July 20 on ABC.

The "Elite Eight" nominations include Bianca Belair winning the Raw Women's Championship at WrestleMania 38, The Undertaker getting inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as a member of the Class of 2022, John Cena's return at Money in the Bank 2021, Cody Rhodes returning to WWE at WrestleMania 38, Steve Austin's surprise match at WrestleMania 38, Austin's attack on Vince McMahon, Austin Theory and Pat McAfee the following night, Big E cashing in Money in the Bank to become WWE Champion and Edge defeating Seth Rollins inside Hell in a Cell at Crown Jewel 2021. You can cast your votes here.

Belair already has one ESPY on her mantle as her match with Sasha Banks at WrestleMania 37 in 2021 earned her the nod last year. Meanwhile, Austin is guaranteed a spot in the final four as his two big moments from WrestleMania are competing against each other.

"I picked up a little bit of a cold the other day but I'm back home in Nevada. Shoot, [Saturday], I was 100 percent and of course went back in action on Sunday, did a little extra physicality as a part of the show but, you know, it's just an exciting time for me to back to a business that I really, really love and you know, I never thought I'd be back in a ring but, there we were headlining, main event for the — headlining WrestleMania for night one and it was just truly an honor to be out there and really excited to be out there to — just like the last few times I've been able to drink our beer, Broken Skull IPA out in the ring," Austin said on the Brewbound Podcast shortly after the event. "Couple of years ago, we got a lot of exposure from that and just a real proud moment because when El Segundo and I decided to come out with a Lager which is what everybody was wanting, which is really satisfying because I've drank everybody's beer in the past. I've been drinking beer my whole life and I don't speak technical beer language but we've given all those other brands a little bit of a rub by using their beers. So, to go out there and drink our own beer was very satisfying."