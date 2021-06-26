Every WWE Money in the Bank Competitor Revealed on SmackDown

✖

Tonight's SmackDown featured a number of opportunities for superstars to secure their spot in the Money in the Bank Ladder matches, and by the end of the night, several stars managed to work their way into the big pay-per-view. Coming into SmackDown several stars had already locked in their spot, including Ricochet, John Morrison, and Riddle. Things got off to a big start with the match between Big E and Intercontinental Champion Apollo Crews, and after a lot of back and forth, it was Big E who stood tall at the end of the match, but he wasn't the only one who cemented their spot.

Later in the night, SmackDown co-general manager Sonya Deville made her way down to the ring, where she revealed the first competitor from SmackDown for the Women's Money in the Bank match. That ended up being Carmella, though to be honest, she was more concerned with being named the prettiest woman in WWE more than she was a Money in the Bank competitor.

She was interrupted by Liv Morgan, who found it curious that all Carmella had to do was call herself that to earn her spot on the card. Deville said Morgan was right, and if she wanted a spot in the Money in the Bank match, she would have her chance tonight by facing Carmella. If she could beat her, she was in.

Carmella was pretty annoyed by the whole thing, and a few times looked like she had the match in hand, but Morgan would always come back stronger, and she was eventually able to take the victory.

