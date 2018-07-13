Extreme Rules Preview and Predictions

If SummerSlam is WWE’s midway point, then Extreme Rules serves as a two-minute warning.

WWE has done a pretty good job of drumming up a balanced card for Sunday’s show in Pittsburgh. While Brock Lesnar and his big red belt won’t be there, every other WWE Championship will be on the line.

While some of the outcomes may prove to be predictable, it certainly feels like a handful of new champions will be crows.

Plus, Ronda Rousey!

So let’s break down all of the questions surrounding WWE’s final pay-per-view before the Brooklyn super show:

What Are The Odds Seth Rollins vs. Dolph Ziggler is WWE’s Match of the Year?

Connor Casey: Pretty high. Rollins is having the best in-ring year of anybody on the WWE main roster and Ziggler always brings his A-game.

I don’t know if 30 minutes is enough for an Iron Man match (their last encounter on Raw clocked it at 27 minutes), but I do know this will be a match of the night and possibly a MOTY contender.

Ryan Droste: This should be a great match. Match of the Year? Anything is possible with Seth Rollins in there, unquestionably the best main roster WWE competitor this year. Plus, Ziggler is no slouch between the ropes. However, I don’t think this one will get quite to the level that it’s the best match of the year in the company.

Jack Snodgrass: It certainly has enough firepower. It’s impossible not to love what Seth Rollins has done in 2018. It’s also impossible to not appreciate the work Ziggler and Drew McIntyre are doing. I can’t say if this will be MOTY, but I can’t deny that I’m happy to see Ziggler getting big opportunities again.

How Will Ronda Rousey Factor Into Alexa Bliss and Nia Jax’s Finish?

Connor Casey: We know she’ll be in the front row, so my guess is Bliss taunts her during the match, leading to her jumping the barricade and causing a disqualification by laying the smackdown on Bliss.

Ryan Droste: I also see a DQ finish coming, allowing Bliss to keep the title and parlay this into a SummerSlam bout with Rousey. Perhaps a finish like that would also allow Jax to be involved and make it a triple threat, though I’d much rather see Bliss vs. Rousey built as a singles feud. Bliss is so great as a heel and a perfect foil for Rousey. Adding Jax into the picture might just muddy it up.

Jack Snodgrass: I think Bliss pins Jax, likely with the help of her Raw Championship. She’ll provoke Rousey, who proceeds to kill everything that moves.

Who Needs a Win More: Finn Balor, Asuka, or Shinsuke Nakamura?

Connor Casey: Balor has been relegated to the group of Superstars that run out to break up brawls between big stars, so he desperately needs a win.

Ryan Droste: I think it’s quite likely that Nakamura wins the U.S. title here. He probably should have got a run with the WWE championship as hot as he was coming off that heel turn at WrestleMania, but that wasn’t to be. Balor’s goose seems to be cooked right now, he’s become just another guy. Because of that, I’d say between the two, Balor needs the win the most. Asuka is doing fine and is still a big deal in the SmackDown women’s division.

Jack Snodgrass: This trio of Superstars have been hemorrhaging relevance for quite some time. I think Nakamura is the safest bet to win as WWE seems to still be behind him.

As to who cannot afford a defeat, it’s Asuka. Balor losing isn’t great, but he could get a win at SummerSlam and assume a healthy trajectory. But Asuka — who was once billed as the Japanese god of destruction — is suddenly mortal. Her streak and Royal Rumble victory are all but forgotten and if she’s thwarted by Carmella and James Ellsworth again she’d be rendered toothless.

Is Carmella the Right Choice to Enter SummerSlam as Champion?

Connor Casey: Nope. While her mic work is pretty good, her wrestling ability is still pretty subpar. Since Charlotte Flair is one her way back from surgery, my guess is they finally give Asuka the championship, Flair makes her return and we get a WrestleMania 34 rematch.

Ryan Droste: She has been far better than I ever expected when she was given the title. You can see her confidence growing weekly. Asuka is a special talent who probably has a higher ceiling, but I don’t necessarily think it’d be a mistake to have Carmella carry the belt into the second biggest show of the year (as long as she were to lose there). They’d probably be better off holding off Asuka’s championship victory for a bigger show like SummerSlam so maybe we will get a rematch?

Jack Snodgrass: I think she’s their only choice. If you haven’t noticed, Becky Lynch is getting very warm. Her and Ellsworth have had their issues so her title shot a SummerSlam is already being written.

Pick One Surprise

Connor Casey: Drew McIntyre betrays Ziggler after he loses the Intercontinental Championsip.

Ryan Droste: Carmella remains SmackDown Women’s Champion.

Jack Snodgrass: Brock Lesnar shows up and gets SummerSlam rolling.

Is Bobby Lashley About to Get a Clean Win Over Roman Reigns?

Connor Casey: I believe so, but only because of my hypothesis for SummerSlam‘s main event. Lashley wins clean with a spear, then shows up on Raw and challenges Lesnar at SummerSlam. Paul Heyman responds, saying Lashley isn’t enough of a challenge, but then Reigns comes out and complains about the Greatest Royal Rumble finish again.

Heyman, believing Lesnar can take out anybody, says “The Beast” can easily defeat them both at once, leading to a triple threat in Brooklyn. Then regardless of who wins, Strowman runs out and cashes in his briefcase to close out the night as champion.

Ryan Droste: Yes. They’ve invested a lot in Lashley’s push since returning and he finally seems to be catching on. It wouldn’t make much sense to cut his legs out from under him now so he gets the win.

Jack Snodgrass: I honestly don’t think WWE has made up their mind yet. I think that will still be the case on Sunday and we’ll get a non-finish.

What’s More Likely: Team Hell No Leaves as Champions or as Enemies?

Connor Casey: Between the two, I’d say enemies. But I think it’s more likely that they lose and just agree to go their separate ways. Bryan’s feud with the Miz will finally lead to a match at SummerSlam, and Kane has a mayoral campaign to run!

Ryan Droste: Out of those choices, enemies. Like Connor said, Kane has other items outside of wrestling to tend to so this alliance needs to wrap up soon. However, it could be neither of these options. They’re probably putting Bryan against either Kane or Miz at SummerSlam. A match versus Kane would obviously mean a split here. The other option would be Miz somehow costing Bryan and Kane the match at Extreme Rules, leading to Bryan vs. Miz at SummerSlam.

Jack Snodgrass: I think they’ll leave champions. While I think this all leads to Miz and Bryan at SummerSlam, there’s still plenty of room for some story. Team Hell No winning adds a fat plot point to their arc and makes the betrayal even better.

Will Kevin Owens vs. Braun Strowman Last Longer Than 5 Minutes?

Connor Casey: Yes, but only because Strowman will want to make the beating last a little bit longer.

Ryan Droste: It better. It would be criminal to only give Kevin Owens five minutes on a PPV show.

Jack Snodgrass: It doesn’t matter much, right? WWE has done little to suggest this will be the competitive match. Whether it’s five minutes or 20, it will be al about Strowman.

Make a Case for Rusev to Pin AJ Styles and Become WWE Champion

Connor Casey: No. If Styles retains we get AJ Styles vs. Samoa Joe at SummerSlam. You couldn’t pay me to give that match up.

Ryan Droste: I also can not. As much as I love watching Rusev, this long run as champion that Styles is in the midst of isn’t going to end (nor should it) with a loss to Rusev. And yes, we need Styles vs. Joe at SummerSlam.

Jack Snodgrass: The only way Rusev wins is if WWE plans for him to give it right back to Styles in a SmackDown rematch. But I think it’s pretty obvious that won’t happen — which is a pet peeve of mine. There are a few matches on this card whose outcomes are too obvious. This is one of them.

So instead of a Rusev victory, I’ll hope he has the best match of his career.