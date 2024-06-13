Fanatics Fest NYC: Updated WWE Lineup Includes CM Punk, Paul Heyman, Jey Uso and More

WWE's partnership with Fanatics continues to evolve. The global leader in sports-entertainment partnered with the rapidly-growing sportswear manufacturer in 2022, announcing that Fanatics would be WWE's official global e-commerce moving forward. This partnership has been lucrative for both sides, as WWE has reported record-shattering merchandise sales at its biggest premium live events such as WWE WrestleMania, WWE Royal Rumble, WWE Money in the Bank, and WWE SummerSlam. WWE WrestleMania 40 especially accomplished this, as the event sold 20 percent more merchandise than its predecessor. As Fanatics continues to evolve beyond sportswear and into an all-encompassing brand, WWE is along for the ride.

CM Punk, Paul Heyman, Jey Uso, More Set For Fanatics Fest

(Photo: WWE, FANATICS)

WWE superstars are populating Fanatics Fest.

The upcoming inaugural festival of sports and culture, which is being headlined by appearances from Tom Brady and Kevin Durant, will feature a dozen members of WWE's active roster. The latest batch of announced WWE talent includes CM Punk, WWE Women's World Champion Liv Morgan, Jey Uso, WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Bianca Belair, and Paul Heyman. They will be in attendance for panels, autograph signings, photo opportunities and more.

The full list of WWE talent scheduled for Fanatics Fest can be seen below...

Jey Uso: Saturday, August 17 – Autographs & Photo Ops



CM Punk: Saturday, August 17 – Autographs & Photo Ops



LA Knight: Saturday, August 17 – Autographs & Photo Ops



Paul Heyman: Saturday, August 17 – Panel Participation



Charlotte Flair: Saturday, August 17 – Autographs & Photo Ops



Bianca Belair: Saturday, August 17 – Autographs & Photo Ops



Jade Cargill: Saturday, August 17 – Autographs & Photo Ops



Liv Morgan: Saturday, August 17 – Autographs & Photo Ops



The Miz: Sunday, August 18 – Autographs & Photo Ops



Drew McIntyre: Sunday, August 18 – Autographs & Photo Ops



Rey Mysterio: Sunday, August 18 – Autographs & Photo Ops



Bayley: Sunday, August 18 – Autographs & Photo Ops



This event comes in between two of WWE's biggest premium live events of the summer, WWE SummerSlam in Cleveland and WWE Bash in Berlin in Berlin, Germany. While no matches have been announced for either event yet, it is known that King of the Ring Gunther will challenge for a men's world title while Queen of the Ring winner Nia Jax will challenge for a women's world title.

Fanatics Fest is set to run from August 16th until August 18th, emanating from the Javits Center in New York City. Tickets for the event are on sale now at fanaticsfest.com.