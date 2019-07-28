Photo: Finn Balor Posts Health Update From Hospital Bed

Finn Balor missed his Intercontinental Championship match with Shinsuke Nakamura at the Smackville event in Nashville on Saturday night due to what WWE reported to be an “undisclosed injury.” However it was later reported by PWInsider that Balor was actually dealing with an illness rather than an injury, and the Wrestling Observer Newsletter followed up on Sunday morning by reporting that Balor was dealing with the stomach flu.

Balor took to Twitter on Sunday afternoon with an update, posting a photo from a hospital bed.

Videos by ComicBook.com

We’ll keep you updated on Balor’s status as more details become available.

A report from Pro Wrestling Sheet came out several weeks back stating that Balor had been granted time off from the WWE (roughly two months) that would start at some point in August, likely after SummerSlam. On SmackDown Live this week it was confirmed that Balor would face Bray Wyatt in his first match since returning to WWE television as “The Fiend.”

Balor celebrated his 38th birthday on Thursday, and was met with a mocking tweet from Wyatt.