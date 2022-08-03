Finn Balor Has a Message For Unhappy WWE Stars Who Want To Leave The Company

Finn Balor is currently riding a wave of momentum as leader of WWE's Judgement Day faction, which despite Edge's return at SummerSlam still had a commanding showing. Things are looking pretty bright on the horizon as well, as Triple H recently took over creative and the buzz has been immensely positive following SummerSlam and this week's Monday Night Raw. That said, earlier this year and last year saw quite a few stars leave WWE to head to other companies, and that doesn't even include the number of stars released by WWE. In a new interview with the Cheap Heat podcast, Balor talked about not getting caught up in the bubble that is WWE, and if people want to leave and explore other options, they absolutely should.

"Yeah, for sure, and I tell them to go," Balor said. "There's a whole other world; I tell them to go. Sometimes we get caught up in the bubble that's WWE, and there's a whole world of wrestling outside there. If someone doesn't want to be here, they should go. If you don't want to work in WWE, don't be here. For me, I want to be to here, so that's why I'm here."

Stars like Keith Lee, Adam Cole, Bryan Danielson, Toni Storm, Swerve Strickland, Ruby Soho, and more have done quite well in AEW since leaving WWE, and the latest to join that club is Claudio Castagnoli, who recently defeated Jonathan Gresham to become the new ROH World Champion.

As for Balor, he doesn't seem to be going anywhere, though he was disappointed that he didn't end up having a match on the WrestleMania 38 card.

"I think last year I wasn't involved in 'Mania, and I'll be honest, that deeply hurt, deeply hurt. The fact that, you know, I show up for every TV, every house show, every overseas tour, you know, every media appearance, and then to be left off two nights of WrestleMania, that hurt."

Hopefully, he'll be in the mix at WrestleMania 39, though we've also got Clash at the Castle coming up soon, and it appears he could be moving towards a one on one against Judgement Day's former leader Edge when it happens. We'll just have to wait and see.

H/T Sportskeeda