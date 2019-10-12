Finn Balor Shows Off New Tattoo In Behind The Scenes Photos, Video

When Finn Balor made his surprise return to WWE NXT last week on the USA Network, fans quickly picked up on the fact that he was sporting a new hand tattoo.

Not only was Balor debuting a new look for his career by returning to the brand where WWE fans originally got to know him as a performer, but he was debuting a new physical look as well with the elaborate tattoo.

With fans clamoring for a closer look at the ink, Balor took to his Twitter and Instagram pages recently to show it off. He dubbed the tattoo “The Boy Who Came Back From Space.” Check out the post below.

The boy who came back from space ( @davide_esz on IG) pic.twitter.com/vrPjzDSIzL — Finn Bálor forEVERYone (@FinnBalor) October 11, 2019

The tattoo was done by David Sz of the Wolf Town Tattoo Collective in Bratislava, Slovakia. Balor has been crediting the artist in every post, who inked up the former WWE Universal Champion while he was on his recent hiatus from WWE. Balor also got married during his time away from the company.

Balor’s most recent post on Instagram is a video looking at the entire tattoo process. Check that one out below.