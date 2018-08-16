First Look at WWE SummerSlam Betting Odds

With WWE SummerSlam just over one week away, we have our first look at the betting odds for the event.

Courtesy of our friends at Bet Wrestling, the first odds were released on Saturday and feature some surprises, as well many lines that re-enforce the logical direction heading into the show. You can see all of the odds for every match below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Universal Championship

Brock Lesnar(c) +220 vs Roman Reigns -300 WWE Championship

AJ Styles -160(c) vs Samoa Joe +120 Raw Women’s Championship

Alexa Bliss(c) +300 vs Ronda Rousey -420 Smackdown Women’s Championship – Triple Threat Match

Carmella(c) +115 vs Becky Lynch +185 vs Charlotte Flair +235 Intercontinental Championship

Dolph Ziggler(c) +205 vs Seth Rollins -285 United States Championship

Shinsuke Nakamura(c) -265 vs Jeff Hardy +185 Cruiserweight Championship

Cedric Alexander(c) -120 vs Drew Gulak -120 Smackdown Tag Team Championship

The Bludgeon Brother(c) -140 vs The New Day +100 Money in the Bank Contract

Braun Strowman(MitB Holder) -300 vs Kevin Owens +220 Finn Balor -170 vs Constable Corbin +130 Daniel Bryan -105 vs The Miz -135

Ronda Rousey, Roman Reigns, and Braun Strowman are currently the biggest favorites on the show, which doesn’t seem like too much of a surprise. Rousey has always seemed like the logical choice to walk away from SummerSlam with gold in the women’s division, Strowman is in the midst of a big push that should result in him eventually getting involved in the Universal title picture, and Reigns looks to finally get that elusive win over Lesnar.

Perhaps the most surprising note in the current odds is that Carmella is favored to walk out of SummerSlam still holding the SmackDown Women’s Title. Considering perennial fan favorites Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch are across the ring from her, it would be most surprising to see her leave the show with the gold. However, there is always the possibility that a conflict between Flair and Lynch causes both of them to lose the match as they begin a feud against one another coming out of SummerSlam with Carmella still reigning as champion.

Both The Miz and Daniel Bryan are actually considered underdogs in their bout. Odds makers clearly don’t know what to make of that match entirely. Bryan’s pending contract expiration with WWE certainly plays a part in that.

Other notable items from the odds show the Bludgeon Brothers, who’s title reigns has been anything but a creative success so far, favored to defeat The New Day, Seth Rollins looking likely to recapture the Intercontinental title, and Shinsuke Nakamura the odds-on favorite to walk out of the show still U.S. champion.