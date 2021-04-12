Watch: WWE's Kevin Owens Hits Logan Paul With a Stunner at WrestleMania 37

✖

Kevin Owens successfully defeated Sami Zayn at WrestleMania 37 on Sunday, but he wasn't finished entertaining the crowd at Tampa's Raymojnd James Stadium. YouTuber Logan Paul sat at the commentary desk throughout the match as Zayn's special guest, and once the match was over he decided to congratulate Owens on the victory. This sent Zayn into a rage, which prompted Paul to shove him to the ground and raise Owens' hand.

The former world champion wasn't a fan of that, so he decided to nail Paul with a Stunner. The crowd, which was noticeably not a fan of Paul, loudly cheered.

While the storyline between Owens and Zayn stretches back nearly a decade, the inclusion of the controversial Youtuber and boxer was met with mixed reactions from fans. The two talked about his involvement in an interview with TVA Sports leading up to Sunday's event.

"I don't think it's going to take anything away from our game," Zayn said (translated from French to English), adding that Owens agrees with him. "It adds something to our game. We had so many, that it will be a way to differentiate it, to have more eyes on the game. But I'm not worried at all and I'm sure that at the end of the game people will be happy.

"We are also always careful not to play the same games," he added. "So we are sure that the match will deliver. I think the fans are really excited for our game and it makes me feel really good!"

Check out the full results from WrestleMania 37 below:

Night One

WWE Championship : Bobby Lashley def. Drew McIntyre

Natalya & Tamina def. Lana & Naomi vs. Mandy Rose & Dana Brooke vs. Riott Squad vs. Billie Kay & Carmella (Tag Team Turmoil Match)

Cesaro def. Seth Rollins

Raw Tag Team Championships: AJ Styles & Omos def. Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods

AJ Styles & Omos def. Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods Braun Strowman def. Shane McMahon (Steel Cage)

Bad Bunny and Damian Priest def. The Miz and John Morrison

SmackDown Women's Championship: Bianca Belair def. Sasha Banks

Night Two: