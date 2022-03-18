Former Impact Wrestling and ECW Star Pat ‘Simon Diamond’ Kenney Recently Hospitalized

We are saddened to report that former ECW and Impact Wrestling star Pat ‘Simon Diamond’ Kenney has been hospitalized. Kenney was hospitalized this past Friday after suffering what he is describing as a ‘mild stroke’, and it is said he is dealing with impaired vision at the moment (via PWInsider). He was released from the hospital on Wednesday but a full recovery is expected to take a while, as he will reportedly “have a long recovery period ahead.”. Our thoughts are with Kenney and his family and friends, and we wish him a speedy recovery.

Kenney was scheduled to be at NWA’s Crockett Cup event, but he will no longer be able to attend, so Kyle Davis is expected to be heading up those events. We’ll keep you posted on any new information as it becomes available.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Currently, Kenney is The National Wrestling Alliance’s Director of Talent Relations and formerly wrestled for ECW starting in 1998 under the name of Simon Diamond. There he would team up with Johnny Swinger and CW Anderson.

Then in 2003, he signed with TNA, where he would wrestle under the Simon Diamond name again for a while until later on, when he would take on his own name of Pat Kenney. He would eventually jump to a backstage role as a producer and would help out on commentary.

He would end his in-ring career at 2010’s TNA Hardcore Justice – The Last Stand, which saw him teaming up with Kid Kash and Johnny against The FBI. He would become Director of Talent Relations in NWA last year and still occupies that role. We wish him all the best in his recovery, and you can find the full lineup for the NWA Crockett Cup below.

