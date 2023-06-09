Former WWE and Impact Star Jessica McKay Announces She’s Pregnant

Congratulations are in order for former WWE and Impact Wrestling star Jessica McKay, who revealed on her Instagram that she is pregnant. McKay shared a video that included the text Baby Arriving December 2023 and the Ultrasound. McKay added a sweet caption to the post, writing “I’m waiting for your love”, and it didn’t take long for her IIconics and IInspiration partner Cassie Lee to congratulate her, writing “Eeeeehhhhh 🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗 ITS HAPPENING! ♥️♥️♥️♥️ we’re so excited 🥹.” Congratulations to McKay on the wonderful news.

McKay and Lee became a fan-favorite Tag Team in WWE as the IIconics and would go on to become the Women’s Tag Team Champions at one point. They were split up and McKay would reveal a headshot and resume aspect to her character that got over with fans, but sadly she was part of the many talent releases that took place in WWE over the span of several months.

Lee was also part of those cuts, but the two would reunite and become The IInspiration in Impact Wrestling. They would hit the ground running and eventually became the Knockouts Tag Team Champions. In April of 2022, McKay and Lee would step away from the world of wrestling to pursue other projects, but they couldn’t have been more complimentary of their time in Impact.

“We first want to thank Scott D’Amore and the entire IMPACT family,” McKay and Lee said in a statement. “We have had such an amazing experience, working with the incredible IMPACT staff and roster. We will cherish these IMPACT memories forever. We are excited to start a new chapter in our lives and explore other opportunities that may come our way.”

While McKay and Lee haven’t returned to wrestling since, McKay revealed in an interview with Busted Open Radio that she hasn’t ruled it out either. “Never say never. There’s always opportunities but, um, liking where I’m at in my life right now” (H/T PostWrestling). For now, her acting career is her priority.

“I just like what I’m doing right now so, I really am diving into my acting career and that’s my priority right now. I have classes every Wednesday. I think training and learning about that business is extremely important if you wanna succeed so that’s just my priority now and auditioning as much as I can,” McKay said.

Lee was also asked about a possible return to the ring with McKay during a previous episode of Busted Open Radio, and she definitely wants to get back in the ring at some point. “At the moment, she’s (McKay) really focused on her acting career, which I still am too, but being a mom now, I feel I need to contribute a certain amount to our household and my son. I had a whole life before he came along and I had all my big accomplishments before he came along. He’s so young, but we’ll have photos and footage, and he’ll know that he was there to see it all. Jess is still concentrated on acting, but I still want to tag. That’s why I want to tag with Shawn. I love tag wrestling.” (H/T Cultaholic).

Congratulations to McKay and her family on the great news.