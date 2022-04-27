✖

The IInspiration's Jessie McKay and Cassie Lee, formerly known in the WWE as The IIconics' Billie Kay and Peyton Royce, announced on Wednesday that both have decided to step away from wrestling indefinitely. The pair were both released by WWE in April 2021 and arrived at Impact's Bound for Glory event last October by immediately winning the Impact Knockouts Tag Team Championships. They'd wrestle another seven matches (and lost the tag titles to Madison Rayne and Tenille Dashwood) before stepping away.

The two put out a press release stating — "Former IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts World Tag Team Champions The IInspiration (Cassie Lee and Jessie McKay) confirmed today that they will be indefinitely stepping away from in-ring action.

"'The IInspiration have been a great part of IMPACT's Knockouts roster and wonderful to work with,' said IMPACT Executive Vice-President Scott D'Amore. 'Cassie and Jessie are incredibly talented performers. Everyone at IMPACT wishes them every success in the future.'

"The IInspiration issued a joint statement: 'We first want to thank Scott D'Amore and the entire IMPACT family. We have had such an amazing experience, working with the incredible IMPACT staff and roster. We will cherish these IMPACT memories forever. We are excited to start a new chapter in our lives and explore other opportunities that may come our way.'"

The pair had nothing but positive things to say about their time in Impact. They told Alex McCarthy on the Wrestling Daily Podcast last November — "I (Lee) feel like it was a perfect fit for us or not to toot our own horn but we've had many options and what it came down to Jess and I just felt like we just fit perfectly with IMPACT in the knockouts division they just use their talents so incredibly well and the women are just you know put on a pedestal which they should be they're so good and I just feel like we slipped right on in you know became not hesitating champs did the damn thing and you know, [we fit in IMPACT] like a missing puzzle piece.

"We found a home because that's how it really felt. We wanted it to feel like the best decision and it really did, it fits so well. We were so happy," McKay added. "We're just incredibly grateful to be part of IMPACT and The Knockouts Division I'm super stoked. That's all I have to say."