Former WWE Champion Wants in on NXT and TNA Partnership

For the past several months WWE and TNA have been working together in what has become an incredibly fruitful partnership. TNA stars like Joe Hendry, Jordynne Grace and the Rascalz have all made appearances on WWE television, growing their fanbases to new heights. With more options to explore it has led to many wrestlers hoping to get in on the new era, including some former WWE talents. Matt Cardona for example (WWE’s Zack Ryder) has been vocal on social media about wanting to return to WWE in some capacity and TNA may just be the gateway.

Matt Cardona on Wanting To Wrestle in NXT

Cardona has been out of action for the past few months after suffering a torn pectoral injury during a match when he clotheslined someone over the top rope. Although he hasn’t been wrestling in the ring, he has made several appearances including in GCW as general manager. After just four months of the projected six to eight, Cardona is set to return to the ring very soon. One of his goals upon his return is to continue his partnership with TNA.

“I have so much more I want to accomplish. I see that TNA is absolutely killing it with NXT, I wanna be a part of that,” Cardona told Sports Guys Talk Wrestling. “I want to get back in TNA, especially when SDL, my partner, my property, is marrying PCO behind my back. I gotta go and see what’s up over there” (h/t: Fightful).

Since his release from WWE in 2020 Cardona has done everything in his power to remain a huge name in the professional wrestling-sphere. He immediately took over the independents wrestling in every company against their top stars. It led him to a few AEW appearances and even to this day he is still doing just as well as he was then. He was teaming with his wife and fellow wrestler Chelsea Green for a beat, however when she officially re-signed with WWE he found a new partnership with Steph De Lander.

Prior to his injury he reappeared in AEW to face Adam Copeland as part of his “Cope Open” challenge for the TNT Championship, a match that he had been hoping for since he originally signed with WWE. As far as TNA goes, Cardona’s first match back will be at the upcoming TNA Emergence pay-per-view against PCO on August 30th. Check out the current card for TNA Emergence below..

TNA Emergence (Current Card)

TNA World Championship One Hour Iron Man Match: Nic Nemeth (c) vs. Josh Alexander

Nic Nemeth (c) vs. Josh Alexander X-Division Championship Ultimate X Match: Mike Bailey (c) vs. Zachary Wentz vs. Riley Osborne vs. Jason Hotch vs. TBD vs. TBD

Mike Bailey (c) vs. Zachary Wentz vs. Riley Osborne vs. Jason Hotch vs. TBD vs. TBD Jordynne Grace and Spitfire (Jody Threat and Dani Luna) vs. Ash By Elegance, Alisha Edwards, and Masha Slamovich



Matt Cardona vs. PCO

