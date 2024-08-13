Former TNA President Is “Proud and Honored” to Have Fostered Company’s WWE Relationship

The prohibited portal between TNA and WWE is wide open. Earlier this summer, TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace made a shock appearance on WWE NXT, revealing herself to be NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez’s next challenger. From there, TNA talent like Frankie Kazarian, The Rascalz, and Joe Hendry began popping up on WWE NXT television while NXT prospects like Tatum Paxley, Charlie Dempsey, and Chase U’s Riley Osborne have shown face on episodes of TNA iMPACT!. Hendry has had the most consistent work within this entire working relationship, as he maintains a feud with Gallus in NXT while also rivaling Josh Alexander in TNA.

Scott D’Amore Opens Up About TNA’s WWE Relationship

While the frequent collaborations began this summer, TNA’s current relationship with WWE dates back to January, with one man at the forefront of fostering the connection: Scott D’Amore.

At the time, D’Amore served as TNA President and was revered by wrestling fans and the TNA locker room for his persistence and leadership, as he personally advocated for the company’s re-rebranding from Impact Wrestling back to Total Nonstop Action. D’Amore was responsible for getting TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace in the Women’s Royal Rumble eight months ago.

“I always felt that TNA and WWE should have a working relationship. I’m proud and honored to have been at the forefront of making that happen,” D’Amore told Busted Open Radio. “I reached out and said, ‘Hey, why aren’t we doing this?’”

Weeks after Grace’s WWE Royal Rumble appearance and TNA’s rebrand, D’Amore was let go from the company. Reports indicated that D’Amore and TNA owners Anthem Sports & Entertainment had different ideas for the future of the company, which led to the two parties ultimately parting ways. D’Amore attempted to purchase TNA outright prior to his exit but Anthem did not budge.

“I want to be clear: everything that TNA is doing now is them. They are the ones having those conversations. Everything going in now is them,” D’Amore continued. “I’m happy that as part of my last few acts in the company, we sold out an amazing venue in Vegas. We set a pay-per-view buy record. If I had to walk out and have the reins ripped out of my hands and for a little bit my heart ripped out of my chest, I walked out saying I completed the mission. Completed even after I was told I wasn’t going to be there much longer.”

