Former WWE Star Mandy Rose Says Wrestling Return Remains Uncertain

Back in 2022 Mandy Sacs (formerly WWE's Mandy Rose) was released from her WWE contract due to explicit content posted on her FanTime account, forcing the company to terminate her. Just 24 hours before she had dropped the NXT Women's Championship to Roxanne Perez in a shocking fashion. Since then, she's kept relatively quiet about her future in wrestling and has yet to step back into a ring full-time. Sacs recently stepped inside of a ring for the first ever wrestlers combine which saw many big names competing against one another in various wrestling themed challenges.

Mandy Rose on Her Wrestling Future

Rose talked about the event on a recent episode of her Power Alphas Podcast which led her to giving an update on her future in wrestling. However, she admits that she suffered an injury to her leg when she hit a knee strike on independent wrestler Shazza McKenzie. "Whether or not I am going to be getting back (in the ring), I still don't have an answer right now," Rose said. "Did I get the itch? I do have the itch a little bit. I have a lot of things going on right now. For me, it has to make sense.

Not just financial sense. It has to make sense in the aspect of is this really what I want to do? Do I really want to put my body through it all physically? The traveling. I do love my life right now. I love being in New York with my family and going to Florida. I have a wedding coming up. Am I going to have kids right away? There are so many things going through my mind. On the flip side, I'm young, am I totally done yet? I know there is unfinished business for me. I just don't know if right now is the time to get in there and get back to that unfinished business or do I wait. Are people going to forget about me? I always worry about that" (h/t: Fightful).

Sacs' wrestling career began in 2015 with her appearance on WWE Tough Enough. She joined the NXT brand soon after where she remained until 2017 when she joined the main roster with Paige and Sonya Deville to form the Absolution stable. While she saw moderate success, her career really took off when she moved back to NXT and became champion.

Stay tuned to ComicBook for news and updates on Sacs and her wrestling future.