Mandy Sacs Reveals What Led to Wrestling Ring Return, Teases Potential Comeback

Mandy Sacs, formerly known as WWE’s Mandy Rose, will soon be returning to a wrestling ring after almost two years away, and the big return will take place at Black Label Pro Wrestling’s Crowning Glory combine. The event is the creation of Dean Mojo Muhtadi’s Paragon Talent Group, DraftKings, and Black Label Pro Wrestling, and will be the first ever wrestling combine in Chicago. In an interview with The Takedown SI’s Rick Ucchino, Sacs revealed why this was the perfect event to jump back in with, why she hasn’t returned to wrestling before now, and the possibility of her jumping back into the wrestling world full-time.

A Special Event

The combine features TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace, Ash By Elegance, and Xia Li, and will take place ahead of Crowning Glory, streaming on Chris Van Vliet’s YouTube channel for free. Sacs is excited to take part in the one of a kind event, and cited that specialness as the reason why she decided to jump in.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“This was a special one, because I think it’s very different. There’s never been anything like a wrestler’s combine, and I think it goes really well with the football season starting,” Sacs said. “I’ve worked with DraftKings in the past and they’ve been amazing. Mojo’s a good friend of mine, obviously, and I’m proud of everything he’s accomplished with Paragon and everything else. It was just one of those things where I really liked the whole idea.”

Several of the stars in the combine will also wrestle at Crowning Glory. As for whether that will also include Sacs, well fans will have to wait and see. “I can’t tell you too much. I want it to be a little surprise,” Sacs said. “I might make a little special appearance there. So, you’ll have to wait and see.”

Wrestling Future

While we aren’t sure if Mandy will actually wrestle at the event, she does miss being in the ring. She also mentions that there might be a feeling of adrenaline she’s missing lately, and this could be something that paves the way for a comeback, though that remains to be seen. “I definitely miss it. I can’t sit here and say I don’t miss it. Obviously it was a big part of my life for eight plus years. I for sure miss it. I don’t know if I’m gonna miss that first bump I take, if I do take a bump, I don’t know. We’ll see how my body feels,” Sacs said.

“I’m very proud and grateful and blessed of everything that I’ve accomplished, the last couple years especially. But certain things really give you that adrenaline rush… Maybe that’s the little feeling that I may be missing a little bit lately. We shall see. Maybe it might bring me to a comeback,” Sacs said.

If Mandy makes a full-time comeback to wrestling, who would you want to see her face? You can talk all things wrestling with me on Threads and Twitter @mattaguilarcb!