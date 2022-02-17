Former WWE Stars Launch New Wrestling Promotion

The professional wrestling industry has grown quite a bit over the past few years with the addition of All Elite Wrestling to the landscape, but some former WWE stars have expanded the industry once again, revealing that they’ve started a new wrestling promotion of their own. EC3, Jedediah Koszewski, and Adam Scherr (formerly known as Braun Strowman in WWE) have launched a new wrestling company called Control Your Narrative (CYN), and according to the announcement, the new company will be announcing a TV deal soon and have announced that Killer Kross (formerly Karrion Kross) has also joined up, and they have their first 2 shows lined up.

EC3 and Scherr revealed more about the new company and the idea behind it on the Control Your Narrative blog, and it takes aim at several criticisms that have been directed at WWE in recent years.

It also goes on to mention that all of the talent involved in CYN asked to be part of the project, and that list includes Matt Cardona, Moose, Marina Shafir, Westin Blake, and more. As for Kross, he will debut for CYN on March 31st.

We also see the TV deal mentioned, where Koszewski writes “The Whisper Campaign has begun. Yes, CYN has a new partner. Yes, CYN has network distribution. Yes, we are very excited to take CYN to the next level.”

You can read the full blog post on the new company below, and more will be revealed at CYN: Dallas on the 31st.

“Now that I have your attention, here’s the truth. – ec3

The ‘Control Your Narrative’ concept has manifested itself from an idea, to a movement, to a live touring/televised wrestling company. We, collectively as wrestlers, can no longer wait. We can not wait on companies that answer only to share holders. Companies where billionaires collect talent as ‘toys.’ Companies that fire their entire roster for the mistakes their office made. Companies that are complacent in presentation.

Companies where talent clock in, sit in the back, and say ‘nothing matters.’

To create true change, you have to be bold. You have to bet on yourself. With CYN, talent bet on themselves.” -ec3

What has started as a self produced, independently crafted concept focused on character development/presenting wrestling through a ‘cinematic lens,’ Control Your Narrative and their ‘Free The Narrative’ series was created by ec3 and his partner Jedediah Koszewski in April of 2020.

‘The world was changing and everyone felt fear and anxiety. When you only have questions, and there are no answers, the best therapy is to create.’ – Koszewski

‘The talent that has reached out, wanting to create with us, wanting to control their narrative has been humbling. It’s an honor to be able to help tell their story.’

One of these talent is the former Universal Champion ‘Braun Strowman,’ now known by his birth name Adam Scherr.

‘I was so impressed with what Control Your Narrative was creating, that I told ec3 and JC how much it inspired me. How much I would like to create with them one day.

The next day I was released from my contract. Things happen for a reason. Preproduction of “Free The Narrative II: The Monster in us All began immediately.

This is what’s next. – Scherr

All talent featured in CYN have asked to be a part of the project. These competitors range from known to unknown and include names like Matt Cardona, Moose, Jon Skyler, Matt Sydal, Marina Shafir, Westin Blake, Matt Taven and more. Opportunity awaits for up and comers through CYN’s ‘Project Initiation’ (seminars/tryouts to be hosted prior to CYN Live Events.)

On 3/31 CYN: Dallas, the much anticipated debut of Killer Kross takes place.

‘If you want to Control Your Narrative, all you have to do is knock.’ – ec3

At CYN there is no corporate hierarchy. There are no deep-pocketed investors wanting to use the sport simply to profit. There are no contracts, or political agendas. There is only passion to create with the platform for a talent to “become who they are supposed to be.’ The one thing missing for CYN to ‘become who they are supposed to be’ was a proper platform and network distribution. That has been achieved.

‘The Whisper Campaign has begun. Yes, CYN has a new partner. Yes, CYN has network distribution. Yes, we are very excited to take CYN to the next level.’ – Koszewski

‘No, we will not tell you anything further. You will learn everything you want to know at CYN: Dallas on 3/31’ – Scherr

‘In Control Your Narrative I speak about finding your purpose. This idea and this company will be bigger than any one person. I can’t promise anything other than my undying effort to create a platform for the right wrestlers to do what they love with the freedom they crave.

For fans to have an intimate, unforgettable LIVE experience along with an artistic, action packed, emotional TV presentation. An alternative in this industry to the way things have been done, just because that is how they’ve been done.

Control Your Narrative is my purpose. – ec3″