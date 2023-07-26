Former WWE and WCW Star Buff Bagwell Arrested (Update)

Former World Championship Wrestling star Buff Bagwell has been arrested. Bagwell, real name Marcus Alexander Bagwell, has been charged with driving under the influence of drugs and speeding in Cobb County, Georgia after being arrested on the afternoon of July 13th. Bagwell was in custody for two days before he was released. Bagwell's latest DUI marks the third time that the five-time WCW World Tag Team Champion has been charged with the offense. Bagwell's previous DUIs came in 2020 and 2005. He was also arrested in 2021 for driving-related charges, but not a DUI in that instance.

Update: Bagwell has since taken to social media to clarify his arrest, noting it was a "sanction" due to incorrect documentation.

"Just wanted to clarify to everyone that I am 11 months sober (tomorrow). I see there is news out that I had to spend time in jail for a DUI but this was from the original offense years ago," Bagwell wrote. "I did get a recent sanction because I didn't document a recent trip out of state properly."

Bagwell has battled substance abuse issues for a number of years. In early 2022, Bagwell announced that he was moving in with WWE Hall of Famer "Diamond" Dallas Page in an attempt to get sober. DDP has helped a number of retired professional wrestlers get clean, including Jake "The Snake" Roberts and Scott Hall. Bagwell shared this past December that he had been sober for 117 consecutive days.

"I hate to do this, but due to me moving in with DDP this week to get the help I need and work on a new project called 'Change or Die' I have to postpone my Orlando and Melbourne, FL appearances for this weekend. We will announce a new date very soon, you can get your refund at Where you originally purchased your tickets. I'm deeply sorry for this, but I have to get myself together to be the best Marcus Bagwell possible. I'll still be in Ohio next weekend for our live show," Buff shared in March 2022. "So much love sent my way today, thank you guys so much, it means the world to me. I'll be back stronger than ever."

Bagwell had said in years prior that he had been "turned down" by WWE for rehab. Bagwell spent one year in the then-World Wrestling Federation following the company's purchase of WCW.

"I got turned down to go to rehab by the WWF (WWE)," Bagwell said in December 2021. "Think about that bro. I mean, that's not just crazy, that's humiliation. I'm the only wrestler in the history of time for two things: to main event the first week and then the next week you're fired, and I'm the only person in the history of time to be turned down to go around for rehab. So many good friends of mine went several times and it helped them. To be honest with you, I'm not bad. It's kind of like the little boy who cried wolf a little bit. My friends think that I'm worse than I am. I'm really not. But still, at the same time, I want them to feel good, and I want the fans to see that I'm going to put 60 day in."